Nick Ahmed wants your job

When Brandon Crawford signed with the St. Louis Cardinals a couple weeks ago, ending the beloved player’s record setting tenure with our San Francisco Giants, Nick Ahmed was there, not drawing attention to himself, just agreeing to a minor league contract, a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, an interested potential depth piece at short, no big deal.

Suiting up for camp this Spring, Austin Slater already had dibs on his lucky number-13. Again, no biggie, Ahmed just casually picked another number at random, one that had been free since 2020—who wore #40 again?

Now with two weeks left to go before Opening Day, Nick Ahmed has wheedled himself into the front of the club’s consciousness again, leap-frogging Marco Luciano, the Giants’ supposed 6-spot heir-apparent, in the competition for the starting job.

Is nothing sacred, Nick Ahmed?

In short, and at short, no.

Nick Ahmed spent ten years helping rebuild a franchise only to be unceremoniously dumped on the eve of that team’s postseason run and eventual World Series appearance. Ahmed is numb, beat down and broken by the big bad baseball business, and now smokes cigarillos, wears ponchos, and scowls from underneath a low-brim and a scarred, Clint Eastwood-type visage.

Ahmed is a hired gun, brought on to compete for the shortstop position, read: help guide Luciano but also don’t let him get complacent and also bail San Francisco out if things aren’t going too hot.

Things aren’t going too hot. Luciano’s spring start was delayed by a hamstring issue, and since his return, his total offensive contribution at the plate has been 1 single and 4 walks while striking out 11 times in 25 plate appearances. Meanwhile Ahmed has gone 5 for 9 with 2 homers, 4 walks and 0 Ks.

Small sample size, Spring Training quirks—pile on the caveats to those numbers, but Ahmed is fulfilling his contractual obligation to complicate things for Luciano while continuing to untangle a knotty situation for the front office.

Ahmed is a mid-thirties, light-hitting, Golden Glove winning veteran. He’s Brandon Crawford with the benefit of not being Brandon Crawford and all his sticky emotional ties to the franchise and its fan base.

Let’s be honest, even if he signed a minor league deal, even if he struggled in Spring Training, it would’ve been really, really hard not to offer one of the Opening Day roster spots to Crawford. If Luciano earned the starting role, a valuable bench spot would’ve been inhabited by a platoon-restricted left-handed bat with 36-year old speed on the base paths and defense abilities limited to short and maybe second. With Luciano struggling as he is now, the role of starting shortstop would’ve landed on the incumbent’s lap by default, thus limiting a more open competition to fill two roster spots to a tighter one-spot scrap. Then of course, there’d be the potential messiness of having to kick Crawford to the curb mid-season if someone kicked it into gear in Sacramento.

In terms of play, Nick Ahmed is a lateral move from Crawford. Yes, his defensive caliber, relative youth (34 not 36!), and returning arm strength after shoulder surgery in 2022, might give him a nominal edge over Craw, but his bat is arguably worse. Ahmed hit 19 home runs way back in 2019 B.C. (Before COVID) but he hasn’t hit more than 5 in a season since. In the 229 PA he’s accrued over the past two seasons, he’s logged a .590 OPS and 61 OPS+ with a dismal .258 on-base percentage.

The great perk is Ahmed’s dumpability. When the job is done and the runway tamped and smoothed for a more franchise-focused player, he’ll get the option to head to Triple-A, or become a free agent. Nice and clean and easy and cheap—well, for Giants Corp, that is.

The whole fandango reminds me a bit of the catcher scuffle last spring. The backstop job appeared to be Joey Bart’s until Roberto Pérez was signed to a minor league deal, then Gary Sánchez was brought on for a possible homer or two, and the Rule-5 intrigue of Blake Sabol—all the while, the one who would ultimately get the job in May was barely a blip on our radar in March. David Villar, too, was perceived as the third baseman going into the 2023 season before a dismal April created an opening for J.D. Davis to step in.

Nothing in baseball is guaranteed. Nick Ahmed’s relevancy is just another reminder of how competitive this world is, as well as, helping write another chapter in the frustrating development of some of the Giants’ prospects, and further asks the question, what is best for these cusp players? Give the kids the keys and have them burn out the clutch, roll up on the curb, dent the fender at the Big League level and write it off as valuable first-hand experience, or have them continue to hone their skills in the more controlled and forgiving environments? Is Nick Ahmed an essential part of Luciano’s development because he’s buying him more time? Remember he’s only played in 32 total games above Double-A. For as long as Luciano’s been around, we forget how young and inexperienced he still is. A couple of months, or even a full season in Sacramento, could be positive for the 22-year old.

But then of course, there’s the argument that Ahmed is stealing precious plate appearances from not only Luciano, but intriguing organizational talents like Casey Schmitt or Tyler Fitzgerald. Schmitt lost his natural position of third when Matt Chapman was signed, but it seems silly not to try and see if his award-winning glove can make the shift to short. He’s also flashed some power and more importantly, discipline at the plate in recent Cactus League appearances.

Nice to see Casey Schmitt working hard to improve his plate discipline after an uber-aggressive approach last year. There were pitches in this AB that Casey of last year would have put the bat to the ball with unfavorable results. pic.twitter.com/eHgfScq1oc — Giant Prospective (@giantprospectiv) March 9, 2024

Fitzgerald had some exciting moments in San Francisco to end the season and has again showed off power, plate discipline, and speed in the past couple of weeks. Whether it’s Ahmed or Luciano with the Opening Day SS job, Fitzgerald’s athleticism and defensive flexibility might have earned him a small plot of Major League pine.

Tyler Fitzgerald hits a two-run triple, his second extra base hit of the game. pic.twitter.com/F5YeD1bh2i — Electro (@ImNotHuman123) March 12, 2024

Ease ‘em into the pool, or drop into the deep end. There is no right or wrong answer, but divergent philosophies. Couple that murkiness with the varying individual personalities and preferences a club has to parse, and you got a blog post about Nick Ahmed.

His “ascendancy” maybe feels a bit awkward too in the wake of the Davis fallout: we lose one of the better bats on the team as a light-hitting, 34-year-old outsider is making moves on his recently vacated roster spot. Overall skill is not the determining factor, but a whole host of variables beyond either players’ control. Yes, Ahmed is playing for the shortstop position, but he’s being judged on merit only after meeting a host of other qualifying criteria like cost, position, time, etc.

I jest about Ahmed’s irreverence. Really, he’s a necessary cog in the machine, a cheap safety net. He’s doing his job and, so far, doing it well enough to assuage some of the Giants’ shortstop concerns. Thanks, Nick!