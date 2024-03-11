Monday BP: Did the Giants do J.D. Davis dirty?

News broke over the weekend that the San Francisco Giants were waiving third baseman J.D. Davis. Parting ways with Davis was hardly surprising ... the additions of Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman had left no place on the team for J.D., despite the fact that he’d been one of the team’s best hitters — and the ultimate professional — since coming to the Bay at the 2022 trade deadline.

Him being waived, however, was surprising. I fully expected Davis to be easily tradable, but waivers suggest otherwise. It seems the Giants are ready to cut ties without any return.

Baseball is a business, and hard business decisions need to be made. Still, if your mouth tastes sour when you think about the team’s treatment of Davis, you’re not alone. Here’s a brief rundown of the offseason treatment of Davis:

Spent months publicly pursuing his replacement without talking to him about it. Took him to arbitration over a relatively small sum of money. Let him find out through social media that they’d signed his replacement. Waived him.

It looks worse when you connect the second and fourth points. Through a bizarre CBA quirk, Davis winning his arbitration hearing means the Giants no longer owe him his full salary; just a small prorated portion. Do I think the Giants purposely low-balled Davis so that he’d go to arbitration and win and they would have a risk-free way of waiving him if no trade partner emerged? No. Is it worth asking and thinking about? Yep.

The Giants continue to have a reputation of being a team that players enjoy playing for. But they’re also developing a reputation for not communicating with, or treating players exceptionally well. It would behoove them to change that.

How many days until Opening Day?

Only 17 more days! Yippee!