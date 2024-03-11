Heliot Ramos, Brett Wisely, Erik Miller, Cooper Hummel among latest round of Spring Training cuts

This morning, the San Francisco Giants announced (see this Susan Slusser post relaying the release) their latest round of Spring Training cuts and most of the 11 players listed were of note.

OF - Heliot Ramos

February 22, 2024:

“I don’t know if you watch batting practices here... he’s been the star as far as hitting live pitching.”

Bob Melvin on the "star" of Giants camp, Heliot Ramos pic.twitter.com/MaVtNeDYWr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 23, 2024

Ah, well, see — there’s the problem. Batting practice =/= in-game pitching, and the 24-year old went just 2-for-16 (a pair of singles) in 9 games. Ouch. While it’s reasonable to think he could contribute to the major league team at some point this season, he’s safely in the David Villar zone in terms of prospect status. As in, don’t count on him to do anything.

LHP - Erik Miller

Maybe the most surprising cut of this bunch because, well, don’t the Giants need a left-handed reliever in the mix? Is the Scott Alexander slot Amir Garrett’s job now? At the start of Spring Training he was “front and center” to the coaching staff’s attention.

The Stanford grad has thrown 42 pitches in 3 spring innings with a 3:1 K:BB. But 2 of the 3 hits he allowed were home runs.

IF/OF - Brett Wisely

He was another 3-for-16. The Giants still like his versatility (and I liked him in the limited appearances he had at second base last season), but yeah, the sun is getting low on his hitting prospects. The major league squad might’ve really used a left-handed hitter with up the middle defensive versatility. He had a .417 OBP in Triple-A last year and he’s just 25 this season, so, still a chance for him to make it back and have impact.

OF/C - Cooper Hummel

He spent a bulk of the spring at catcher (10 innings) but also a little third base and right field. The switch-hitter went 3-for-9, but he could be optioned and the Giants might want to give as many reps as possible to the next guys on the depth chart who need to either be traded, cut, or have space made for at the big league level. Yes, this move gives Joey Bart even more playing time, but also gives somebody else the chance to get reps at third base and the outfield, too, now that J.D. Davis is gone.

RHPs - Hayden Birdsong, Carson Seymour, and Jose Cruz

The players above were all optioned while these guys were reassigned to minor league camp. Birdsong and Seymour represent the 9th and 22nd of the McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List and Seymour has already been spotlighted by manager Bob Melvin:

The Giants sent 11 players to minor league camp, including a few who were fighting for bullpen jobs. Seymour is a player Melvin mentioned as a standout early on: pic.twitter.com/YqrFwA1zRI — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Cruz was the best reliever in the Cal League back in 2022 with 86 strikeouts in 52.1 IP thanks to a high-90s fastball. They added him to the 40-man roster after 2022 and after a bad 2023 released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal.

RHP - Trevor McDonald, Kai-Wei Teng, and Randy Rodriguez

All three 40-man roster arms had bad springs. Teng had an oblique injury, while McDonald and Rodriguez couldn’t throw strikes.

OF - Yusniel Díaz

The former Dodgers prospect who went to the Orioles in the Manny Machado trade was expected to provide some power, but that .438 slugging percentage (6-for-16 with 1 XBH) just didn’t cut it. The right handed-hitting 27-year old played the bulk of his innings in the field (23 out of 27) in right field, so, maybe there was the thought of pairing him with Mike Yastrzemski to give the team a nice right field platoon. Doesn’t seem that it worked out that way, and he almost certainly has an opt out to his minor league deal some time after Opening Day, but we’ll see.

Basically a quiet or outright bad spring for the group on the position player side and all of them seem poised to be replaced by Tyler Fitzgerald, who has 6 walks against 12 strikeouts and just 2 extra base hits in 23 at bats — but still, that’s a lot more than most of these guys, and added up they might barely beat him on the counting stats.

On the pitching front, the prospects are prospecting, and it’s a good bet we’ll see at least three of those names pop up in the big leagues this season.