Giants release J.D. Davis

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the San Francisco Giants have released J.D. Davis, ending the mini-saga that began late last week. Thanks to a loophole in the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s rules governing salary arbitration, because the team did not agree to the $6.9 million salary (an arbiter awarded him that amount at a hearing last month), it will owe him just $1.11 million.

This morning, Brady posed the question of whether or not the Giants did him wrong this offseason. There are Giants fans in good standing who will rightfully point out that J.D. Davis is not a central figure of the roster and so lamenting this loss or criticizing the front office seems more agenda-driven than baseball-driven. I might see some truth in that, but let’s not forget that when the Giants acquired him a little over 19 months ago, he ended the 2022 season as the team’s best power threat and had the best Hard Hit rate in the National League. Everyone thought, “Giants, you’ve done it again!” Another crafty evaluation that has led to having a useful player in an area of need who doesn’t cost a free agent rate.

Last season, he played like an All-Star in the first half. In the second half, he was as guilty as everybody in the lineup not named Wilmer Flores of slumping miserably. If he was fungible for his bat then so, too, are most of the Giants. Of course, we know that’s not entirely the case. A right-handed corner guy is not something in short supply with the Giants, but now they’d better better hope Wilmer Flores or Tyler Fitzgerald can fill in at third in the event Matt Chapman Evan Longorias (averaged 144 games/year before the Giants, 95/year with the Giants) or that Jorge Soler — who hit the IL with an oblique injury late last season and missed the second half of the previous season with a back injury — doesn’t get hurt. It’s hard to argue that the Giants did not just release one of their better hitters.

And sure, that’s damning with faint praise — but these are the Giants: hitting is not their thing. Given the available data, criticizing fans for criticizing the way this played out is an agenda unto itself. The middle path that makes the most sense — to me, anyway — is that

The Giants simply blew it. This happens. Because of their general lack of talent, they have to make a lot more transactions than teams that either have talent, are comfortable with tanking, or can sign/trade for the players they need. More transactions means more opportunities for mistakes.

There wasn’t a clear spot for J.D. Davis and keeping him around as depth is an expensive (for the Giants’ limited budget) proposition on top of the ensuing player resentment.

The Giants tendered J.D. Davis a contract when they didn’t have to. We know why they did it: the calculation that they might not get the guy(s) they need to replace him and that other moves could make him great depth or a great trade piece. Was it a misread of the trade market (not many teams are designed to take in players in the final year of their deal) or the financial flexibility of all the sustainable organizations throughout the league? It’s almost hard to believe that they were in the mix for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto when they’re now hard up to save $5.8 million.

[And, to be clear, I don’t think this is a money-saver ahead of a Blake Snell and/or Jordan Montgomery signing — this was as late into the calendar as they could utilize the loophole.]

On the other hand, was Davis a mistake a la Tommy La Stella, Mitch Haniger, Michael Conforto, Ross Stripling, and Anthony DeSclafani’s extension? I don’t think so. Hard Hit rate is one thing, but remember how much he improved as a defender? He was a league average position player last year (2.2 fWAR)! I think that’s sort of a miracle for the Giants.

Some will say, “Who cares? It’s J.D. Davis.” and I don’t agree. I’m not sure I agree that the Giants did J.D. Davis dirty either. Baseball is a business and the teams have all the power. J.D. Davis won his arbitration case and his reward is getting to fight for a minor league deal or a job overseas. Them’s the breaks.

Still worth examining how the Giants’ decision-making got them to the point where a team desperate for 2-win players is salary dumping a 2-win player making below market rate.