Breaking: Giants sign Matt Chapman to pillow contract

The staring match is over and the San Francisco Giants have won. Kind of. Late on Friday night, Jon Heyman of the NY Post reported on the news that most people had expected months ago: the Giants are signing reigning AL Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman.

It just isn’t at all the deal that was initially expected. Following in the footsteps of fellow Scott Boras client Cody Bellinger, Chapman signed an extreme pillow contract with the Giants, for a reported three years and just $54 million, with opt-outs after the first and second year of the deal. And the way the finances are structured only makes it extra likely that Chapman will only be in town for one year.

If you’re still traumatized by the whole Arson Judge thing, just know that Jeff Passan has since reported this news as well.

Chapman, like Bellinger (who re-signed with the Chicago Cubs for three years and $80 million, with opt-outs after the first two years), was projected to make much more money. Projections from the top publications ranged from five years and $95 million (The Athletic) to six years and $150 million (MLB Trade Rumors). But it’s clear that the market never showed up for either player, and so he’ll take a glorified one-year deal and rebuild his value in San Francisco.

It comes at a cost for the Giants. Since Chapman was given a Qualifying Offer by the Toronto Blue Jays, the Giants will have to give up a second-round draft pick in the 2024 draft as well as some international signing pool money. But that’s a relatively small price to pay to solidify their infield with one of the best defensive players in baseball ... a third baseman with four Gold Gloves and two Platinum Gloves to his name. Furthermore, Chapman’s powerful bat is a huge boost to a Giants offense that was near the bottom of the league in nearly every category last year.

Chapman has plenty of connections with the Giants, as he spent the bulk of his career with the Oakland A’s, where Farhan Zaidi was an executive and Bob Melvin the manager. Matt Williams has been on record many times this offseason singing Chapman’s praises.

In recent days, the Giants had been tied more to Blake Snell than Chapman; perhaps they’ll make it two Boras-client pillow contracts! But for now, we can focus on Chapman, who instantly makes the Giants much better ... but also puts J.D. Davis’ future with the team in question.