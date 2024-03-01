We’ve made it to the month where regular season Major League Baseball games will be played! And as we do, we close another chapter of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. We’ve officially ranked the top 30 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization! Only 14 names left to add.

Rounding out the top 30 is shortstop Cole Foster, who slides in at Steph Curry’s jersey number in his inaugural CPL. A switch-hitter who turned 22 over the offseason, Foster was drafted by the Giants with their third-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and signed for a slot bonus befitting the round (albeit slightly underslot for where the Giants were drafting).

Foster debuted shortly after in the Complex League, where he hit beautifully in seven games: 10-30 with three homers and two doubles, good for a 1.055 OPS and a 143 wRC+. He then headed to Low-A San Jose, where the adjustment to pro ball started to show. In 25 games with the Baby Giants, Foster slashed .230/.306/.390 for a .696 OPS and a 90 wRC+.

Those numbers, while not good, certainly aren’t worrisome, but if you do want to worry you can find it in Foster’s strikeout rate, which was a very high 32.3% in the ACL and 31.5% in Low-A (and paired with a very low walk rate). There will certainly need to be some adjustments going forward, and it will be exciting to see what he can do with his first full season of professional baseball. He certainly has a whole bunch of tools.

Now let’s move on ... we’ve got some new names to vote on today!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 31!

No. 31 prospect nominees

Josh Bostick — 22.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/3.23 FIP in ACL (4.2 IP)

Jack Choate —22.10-year old LHP — 2.30 ERA/3.06 FIP in Low-A (47 IP); 2.14 ERA/2.65 FIP in High-A (21 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 25.1-year old RHP — 20.25 ERA/8.45 FIP in AAA (2.2 IP)

Carson Ragsdale — 25.8-year old RHP — 2.93 ERA/2.33 FIP in High-A (27.2 IP)

Randy Rodríguez — 24.5-year old RHP — 2.97 ERA/3.14 FIP in AA (30.1 IP); 5.73 ERA/5.75 FIP (37.2 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Cole Waites — 25.8-year old RHP — 15.43 ERA/4.11 FIP in MLB (2.1 IP); 6.16 ERA/5.78 FIP in AAA (30.2 IP)