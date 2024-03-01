We’ve known for a while that Brandon Crawford had almost surely played his last game with the San Francisco Giants. And we’ve known for a while that he was still going to try and play more baseball games with a different employer. And earlier this week, we learned that it would indeed happen, as Crawford signed a one-year, $2 million Major League deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

We were prepared for it. We are happy for him. Very happy, even. But it’s still hard to see.

We’re all cutting onions like that scene in Julie and Julia where Julia Child dices an entire bag of onions just to prove that she can. And Crawford added some onions directly on our eyes on Thursday, when he took part in a sacred ritual of the modern-day athlete: a social media goodbye.

Crawford took to Instagram on Thursday night and posted a video of his Giants highlights with a lengthy and beautiful caption.

Here’s the full note from the longtime shortstop and clubhouse DJ:

Thank you @sfgiants! From ownership and the front office that drafted me, called me up to the big leagues, and had faith to put me at SS for 13 seasons—to the clubhouse, training room, and travel staffs that kept me on the field and made my life easier—to the players and coaches that grinded with me throughout the years that I will be lifelong friends with—and to the best fans in baseball that supported me through the ups and downs, I appreciate you and thank you from the bottom of my heart. I achieved things with you that I never even dreamed of. Jalynne, the kids, and I have lifelong memories and moments that will forever be engrained in our hearts. Thank you for everything #ForeverGiant

Rooting for you always, DJ BC RAW.

