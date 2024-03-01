Key Spring Training storylines, ranked

Welcome to March! Let’s kick off the month by locking in on what’s important as the San Francisco Giants speed towards Opening Day. Here are five key storylines to keep tabs on over the next four weeks, ranked by personal preference which after I explain will become your preference, too.

First, I must acknowledge that each fan probably has their own thing they’re keeping an eye on regarding position battles and prospect development and there are also casual storylines for the entire fan base. Incidental stuff like Pablo Sandoval’s return and what — if anything — that might mean for the regular season. There’s also stuff like important players avoiding injuries or the nature of their injuries being such that baseball has to take a back seat. So, this is not to say that this list is all that I think is worth focusing on, just that these are the five most important.

5. “BoMel”

Is it really gonna be this way all year? Will broadcasters, players, grown adults we respect actually call him this, either on the field or on the air? Bob Melvin was a fine manager at one point and after falling off the shelf and having the can of his reputation dented by his San Diego years it’d be an ignominous end to his managerial career if the Bob Melvin label had a “BoMel” sticker slapped on it. Literally, discount Bob Melvin. I hope we can do better.

Oh, what’s that? Mark Davis gave him that nickname from his Giants playing days? Who cares. I say end it. Sounds goofy and not in a fun way. It sounds like a boring person’s notion of what a cool and fun person might do or say. That might be a perfect metaphor for what the Giants are doing, but what if they wind up surprising and being good this season? “BoMel and the Giants take on Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers...” no thanks.

On the other hand, if this thing sticks and gains momentum, then I think the team has to lean into it. I think Farhan Zaidi has to say he thinks it’s great. It’s like a platoon of his name.

4. Tyler Fitzgerald’s utility

Now, most fans who pay attention to Spring Training have a pet position battle or prospect watch, but I think there are some that every fan needs to keep an eye on whether they’re into Spring Training games or not. The fans who are need to be all, “Hey, this Tyler Fitzgerald might be something. He’s like a superutility player.”

We should all be keeping tabs on whether that utility is genuine and if “super” is an apt descriptor. A speedster with good swing decisions and a little power who can play average or better at the up the middle positions will be extremely valuable — not from, like, a WAR perspective, perhaps, but from a “hey, who’s the Giants’ backup at this position?” angle.

This is not the same as “a platoon player.” I’m talking about a guy who can play all over field and whose presence doesn’t add to fan anxiety. When Thairo Estrada gets hurt (and he will) or if Estrada needs to slide over to short (because of Luciano’s back or poor play), it will be nice to know if they have an interesting player to fill the void.

3. After Jorge Soler and Wilmer Flores, who looks like “a guy?”

Jorge Soler is a physical specimen who’s supposed to hit dingers. Wilmer Flores was the team’s best hitter in 2023. After that, who’s the next Giant fans can absolutely count on?

I suspect the answer is Jung Hoo Lee, and the only reason why I didn’t make him the #3 storyline (or higher) all by himself is because there’s an argument to be made that the expectations for him were already pretty high and all he can really do is disappoint.

Yesterday, I mentioned that he’s already playing to our hopes and dreams — does this mean that he joins Flores and Soler to form a lineup hydra of reliability? I think that was the team’s plan. So if we want to think of Lee as a gimme, who might emerge as another part of that lineup core?

A lot of fans are ride or die with Mike Yastrzemski, but he’s on the mathematical downside of his career on top of track record of being consistently injured. There’s an opportunity for Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis to break out of Platoonland, but let’s see if Luis Matos or Heliot or even Michael Conforto can assert themselves more forcefully over the next month.

I’ve not dealt directly with Marco Luciano until now because I don’t know how important his success in Spring Training is to the team’s projected success this season. I don’t think the Giants would pin it all on a guy with so many question marks — less about his ability to field at shortstop (though that will remain until he can quiet all doubters, at least in the near-term) and more about his ability to hit and stay healthy. If Luciano emerged as “a guy” who could carry the team, then I’d think it would be a very successful Spring Training for the organization; however, a successful Spring Training does not hinge on Luciano emerging.

2. Will they or won’t they sign another top free agent?

The current Giants roster has an on-paper chance of being a pretty decent contender for the third Wild Card. This level of competitivenes is all that the franchise stewards demand of the on-field talent and so, really, mission accomplished on the player acquisition and development front.

And yet, with the reigning NL Cy Young winner (whose most recent manager is now the Giants’ current manager) still available in free agency and months of offseason speculation and rumors about a Matt Chapman signing, it seems clear to me that the Giants have either talked themselves into or been backed into by circumstances a corner where a plurality of fans still expect them to do something.

If they do nothing else, though, it will be less a disappointment (for me) and more proof that the Giants’ self-imposed salary cap is much lower than we’d expect and unfathomably lower than we’d ever want it to be, not only given the in-division competition, but because they are now, effectively, the only baseball team in Northern California.

Their 3-year payroll breakdown:

2021: $149.5 million

2022: $155.4 million

2023: $187.9 million

In 2023, every MLB team received $30 million from Disney to complete Disney’s purchase of MLB Advanced Media (the company that all 30 teams invested in at the turn of the century that wound up creating MLB.tv and revolutionizing live streaming video on the internet). It looks like the Giants were one of the teams to invest all or most of that $30 million right back into the team — that’s great! With this year’s current payroll looking to be around $167.4 million, though, it looks like they’re right back around a budget cap of $165 million to $170 million. That’s bad.

People like me are obnoxious in a lot of ways, but people like me aren’t the majority. The payroll issue clearly presented here, though, is something that can break containment and spread like a virus, becoming a very easy to understand data point for angry fans to throw back at the team when they’re mad about the next losing streak.

1. The pitching

Sure, you could combine this storyline with storyline #2, but I think even the addition of Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery wouldn’t obscure the very real youth movement happening with the pitching staff. Theoretically, after the Cain-Lincecum-Bumgarner run, we should’ve expected the Giants to simply stick to being a pitching juggernaut. Sure, we loved the Bonds era and the team’s fame came from its historic hitters, but the championships came from the pitching.

The blank space between Zack Wheeler and Logan Webb stunk, but are Kyle Harrison and Mason Black part of a new wave, born of the new front office’s successful development of Logan Webb? Can Bob Melvin and Bryan Price apply the Seth Lugo program to Jordan Hicks? Can the new coaching staff sustain what the previous staff was able to do with Ryan Walker, Camilo Doval, even the Rogers twins to make sure that Luke Jackson actually does become John Brebbia 2.0?

The season and the future depend on it.