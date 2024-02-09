We’re in the final week of the offseason, and we’ve just hit the halfway mark of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. When all is said and done, we’ll have ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization, and we’re halfway there!

Coming in at No. 22 is right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour, who rises six spots from last year, when he was ranked No. 28 in his inaugural CPL.

A 6’6 starter who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft by the New York Mets — and acquired in the Darin Ruf/J.D. Davis trade — Seymour had an odd and interesting 2023, which he spent with AA Richmond.

He entered the year with electric strikeout stuff, having K’d 108 batters in 80.2 High-A innings the year prior between the two organizations. But the strikeouts were virtually nowhere to be found to start 2023 ... when June came to an end, Seymour had struck out just 36 batters in 57.2 innings on the year, one of the lowest marks in the Minors. Then things turned around, as he found way more life on his pitches: the rest of the way out, he struck out 78 batters in just 55 innings.

That’s an encouraging end to the season, though it comes with some important context: as his strikeouts improved, his run prevention worsened.

Still and all, it was a quality season for Seymour, who ended the year with a 3.99 ERA, a 3.45 FIP, a 49.5% groundball rate, and 9.1 strikeouts to 3.4 walks per nine innings. Seymour, who turned 25 in December, was named on Thursday as a non-roster invitee for Spring Training, and will almost surely begin the year with AAA Sacramento. Between all of that and the fact that he’ll be Rule 5 eligible next offseason, he’s in good shape to make a Major League debut in 2024.

Now let’s start the second half of the list, and we have new names to choose from!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 23!

No. 23 prospect nominees

Maui Ahuna — 21.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Onil Perez — 21.4-year old C — .667 OPS/84 wRC+ in High-A (48 PA); .767 OPS/111 wRC+ in Low-A (283 PA)

Jairo Pomares — 23.6-year old OF — .804 OPS/115 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA, rehab appearance); .768 OPS/113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PA, 2022 season)

Adrian Sugastey — 21.3-year old C — .757 OPS/104 wRC+ in High-A (264 PA)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.2-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)