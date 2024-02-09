Happy Friday, San Francisco Giants fans.

In just six days, pitchers and catchers will report to Scottsdale for the start of the Giants Spring Training. Five days later, full-squad workouts will begin. And on Thursday, the Giants revealed who will be at Spring Training ... mostly.

We’re still waiting for the team to sign a few new players, which seems likely to happen next week. Any players they sign to the Major League roster will be headed to Scottsdale, where they’ll join the rest of the 40-man roster ... and the 25 non-roster invitees that the team announced on Thursday.

The #SFGiants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to the following 25 players: pic.twitter.com/zoMZYCRIo1 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 8, 2024

A few things stand out. First, it’s a prospect-heavy list of non-roster invitees, with limited MLB journeymen ... and very few who actually have a chance at earning a spot out of camp. That’s a far cry from recent years ... there will be no Stephen Piscotty making a run at the roster this season!

Second, those prospects sure are exciting. Carson Whisenhunt? Grant McCray? Hayden Birdsong? Mason Black? Oh yeah.

Third, Reggie Crawford! This isn’t particularly surprising, but it’s pretty exciting. The Giants seem intent on fast-tracking Crawford as much as his health will allow, so it will be very cool seeing him face a few big league batters.

Fourth, Thomas Szapucki is listed, which is great given that he missed all of 2023 with thoracic outlet syndrome, and it hasn’t been clear how healthy he is. It seems like he’s likely ready to go, and that’s wonderful for him (and the team).

And fifth, I’m just really happy that Ismael Munguia is getting a camp invite. He’s someone we should all be pulling for!

How many days until Giants baseball?

Pitchers and catchers report in six days, with the first game of the preseason in only 15 days. And Opening Day? Well that’s just 48 days away!