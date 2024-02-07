Note: Today is nomination day! Head to the comment section to click nominate your choices for Friday’s CPL, and hit the “REC” button to vote for the players you agree with.

We’re only one name away from reaching the halfway point of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we’ll rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. While the biggest names in the system are off the board, you could argue that this is where things really start to get fun.

Coming in next on our list is middle infielder Diego Velasquez, who has been voted as the No. 21 prospect in the organization. That’s a rise of 20 spots for Velasquez, who snuck in at No. 41 a year ago.

It’s very, very easy to be excited about Velasquez, who was signed during the 2021 international signing period out of Venezuela. His numbers in 2023, which he spent with Low-A San Jose, speak for themselves: a slash line of .298/.387/.434; an OPS of .821; a wRC+ of 125; 23 stolen bases in 29 attempts; a 10.8% walk rate that was 25th out of 57 Giants prospects with 200 plate appearances last year; and a 15.9% strikeout rate that was ninth-lowest out of those 57 prospects.

Context makes Velasquez’s numbers even better: he’s a switch-hitter; he plays positions with low offensive expectations; and he only turned 20 after the season ended, making him more than two years younger than the average hitter in the Cal League.

There are some question marks, naturally. 2023 represented a huge bump in power for Velasquez, who had hit just one home run in 417 plate appearances in his first two seasons. He hit eight in 2023, and while that’s much better, it’s still not a lot; his .136 ISO mark was 33rd among those 57 Giants prospect, tucked just below Wade Meckler, and his exit velocity numbers are nothing to get excited about. And while he spent 2023 split almost perfectly down the middle between shortstop and second base, scouts paint the picture of someone whose future is firmly and exclusively to the right of the bag. And it’s perhaps noteworthy that despite his good performance, the Giants never promoted him last season, even in a year where they were very aggressive with moving prospects.

Still and all, there are a lot more positives than negatives with Velasquez. A switch-hitter flirting with .300 while playing up the middle, limiting strikeouts, and being extremely young for their level is something worth being excited about, and I can’t wait to see how he does in Eugene this coming season.

Now let’s move onwards, and a reminder that it’s nomination day!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 22!

No. 22 prospect nominees

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Carson Seymour — 25.1-year old RHP — 3.99 ERA/3.45 FIP in AA (112.2 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.1-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)