Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

While we were puttering about with rumors of Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman, the Giants made a small transaction. On Monday night, the team sent cash to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for left-handed pitcher Ethan Small.

Small had just been designated for assignment, after being a roster space casualty when the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes for two players. He helps address what had been a sizable hole on the roster, as the Giants had only two left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster: veteran Taylor Rogers, and prospect Erik Miller, who has never pitched in the Majors.

A first-round pick in 2019, Small made his MLB debut in 2022, though he pitched just 6.1 innings that year and another four this year, spending most of the year with Milwaukee’s AAA affiliate.

After spending most of his career as a starter, Small was moved to the bullpen last year, and in 38 games in AAA he posted a 3.18 ERA and a 3.93 FIP, with 10.8 strikeouts and 4.2 walks per nine innings. He has a three-pitch repertoire, with a fastball, a slider, and his best pitch, a changeup. And he has one option remaining.

Congrats on being a Giant, Small.

How many days until Giants baseball?

Only eight days until pitchers and catchers report in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the start of Spring Training! And only 17 days until the first Spring Training game of the year! And only 50 days until Opening Day!