The 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List continues on, and we officially have a top 20. After running away with Friday’s vote, right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald has been voted as the No. 20 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization. It’s a rise of three spots for McDonald over last year’s CPL placement.

McDonald’s situation is pretty straightforward, for better and for worse. When he’s healthy, he’s dominant; but he’s often not healthy.

Taken in the 11th round of the 2019 draft (which isn’t a very accurate way of looking at him, since he received a signing bonus in line with a Competitive Balance Round B pick, in between the second and third rounds), McDonald is still a few weeks away from his 23rd birthday, so he’s still fairly young despite being in Farhan Zaidi’s first draft class. But between injuries and the lost pandemic year, McDonald — a starter — has pitched just 223 innings in his five professional seasons. But my goodness have those innings been a delight.

2023 was a shining example of McDonald’s brilliance, and his troubles staying on the field. He didn’t make his season debut with High-A Eugene until May 6, and was sidelined immediately following that game. He began a rehab assignment in the Complex League two months later, and finally returned to Eugene in August to finish the season.

With the Emeralds, McDonald was nothing short of dominant, sporting a 0.96 ERA, a 2.85 FIP, a 75.6% groundball rate, and 39 strikeouts to eight walks in 37.2 innings.

That performance — and, presumably, the data behind his mid-90s fastball and multiple secondary pitches — led to the Giants rostering McDonald in November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. So if he stays healthy this year, there’s a good chance we see him make his MLB debut, though it’s unclear whether the Giants will view him as a starter or reliever going forward.

Now let’s add to the list!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 21!

No. 21 prospect nominees

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Carson Seymour — 25.1-year old RHP — 3.99 ERA/3.45 FIP in AA (112.2 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.1-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)

Diego Velasquez — 20.3-year old 2B/SS — .821 OPS/125 wRC+ in Low-A (517 PA)