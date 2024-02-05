Monday BP: Giants video roundup

Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. We’re comfortably into February now, which means that the start of Spring Training is really just around the corner. I, for one, am extremely excited.

There’s been no news in Giants land lately, with a few mild-mannered rumors connecting the team to Matt Chapman and Blake Snell representing the only thing even vaguely resembling news (though there have been celebrations, as yesterday — 2/4/24 — was dubbed Willie Mays Day).

So with minimal activity to talk about, and with baseball games just a hop and a skip away, let’s watch some baseball from recent years, courtesy of the Giants content team.

Here’s All-Star closer Camilo Doval, with every time in his young career that he’s struck out the side in one of his glorious dominant innings.

Well I’m excited to see those 100-plus MPH heaters and nasty sliders again soon.

And here’s one of the greatest pinch-hitters in baseball, Austin Slater, with a montage of clutch hits ... which starts off with one of Duane Kuiper’s most iconic calls.

And finally we shift from the offense of one half of the team’s right field platoon, to the defense of the other half of the team’s right field platoon. It’s the best catches in Mike Yastrzsemski’s career, and my goodness there are some beauties.

Oh, baseball. How nice it will be to have you back.

How many days until Giants baseball?

Pitchers and catchers report in just 10 days. The first Spring Training game is in 19 days. Opening Day is in a mere 52 days.

Giants baseball!