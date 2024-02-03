Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants are set to take on the third stop in their Fan Fest tour today, this time in Napa. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. today at Napa Yard - Oxbow Gardens, located at 585 1st Street in Napa.

Scheduled to appear at this event will be manager Bob Melvin, Patrick Bailey, Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mark Hallberg and Matt Williams.

Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos with players and staff, photos with the three World Series trophies, there will be a Q&A stage with the players and coaches as well as fun activities for the family throughout the day.

Before the event, there will be a 5K Fun Run at 9:00 a.m. For more information, you can check out the event page.

If you’re heading out, have fun! And make sure to share your pictures with us!