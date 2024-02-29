It hasn’t been the Spring Training that Tristan Beck was envisioning. The San Francisco Giants right-handed pitcher, who opened up camp penciled in as the No. 5 starter, had his preseason derailed before it began. Before Beck had thrown a pitch in a Spring Training game, he returned to San Francisco to receive medical treatment for a mysterious right hand soreness.

Hopefully Beck is healthy and able to be back on the field soon, but we’re already at the point in Spring Training where he’s missing valuable reps to build up arm strength, and his availability for Opening Day is very much in question.

But while Beck has not had a chance to make an impression on the field, he’s sure made one on camera. Earlier this week, the Giants released an eight-minute video of Beck mic’d up at Spring Training.

It’s a delightful watch in which Beck comes across as extremely charismatic, funny, and intelligent. We also get to see Luke Jackson cracking jokes at Logan Webb’s expense, Reggie Crawford being an absolute unit, and Sean Hjelle being outrageously tall (and funny). The clear camaraderie of the team is also a joy to watch.

Hope you heal up soon, Beck.

The Giants are back in action today, with, predictably, another game that isn’t televised. They’ll face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 12:10 p.m. PT, and while the Giants didn’t release a day-early lineup this time, Logan Webb is expected to make his second start of the spring.

Speaking of games...

How many days until Opening Day?

Just 28 days! Hot dang!