WATCH: Jung Hoo Lee’s first home run in a Giants uniform

It’s only been three Spring Training games, but I think it’s safe to say that Jung Hoo Lee is gonna save us. The big splash of the San Francisco Giants offseason (so far) has hit in all three games in which he’s appeared and today he took it up a notch with his first home run.

Let’s do it, folks. Let’s just get absurdly excited about this player. Why not?

Here it is: Jung Hoo Lee’s first home run in an #SFGiants uniform



이정후 pic.twitter.com/rUdtLhGzlM — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 29, 2024

Apparently the “Grandson of the Wind” thing applies to home run trots too ️ pic.twitter.com/A5I3f22Rvx — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 29, 2024

I love the guy. I’m excited to be a part of this. Thanks to Alex Pavlovic I was alerted to this data as well:

... although it was very funny to see this in the replies:

But no negatives! Not right now! Bask, okay? Bask!

I thought it was impressive that Jung Hoo Lee was 4.2 seconds home to first on a ground out. Then Bob Melvin tells us Lee was 4.1 on his home run.!



(Thairo Estrada led the Giants last season with an average of 4.33 seconds HP-1B.) — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 29, 2024

Lee’s dynamism is just what lineup needs and his total game would seem to be exactly what the franchise needs from a sports entertainment standpoint. A contact and speed guy with a little pop who plays a solid centerfield is, on paper, exciting, but we’re all going to be vibrating with excitement if that on paper promise becomes a reality.

Farhan Zaidi has been steadfast this offseason that Lee is a key addition. That notion hasn’t been fully embraced by the fanbase because there’s the whole league adjustment and the subsequent fear of the unknown, but it’s not going to take much and it’s not going to take long to win over even the deep skeptics. A fast start in Spring Training is a real positive step.

Sure, the San Francisco Giants lost today’s game 2-1 and remain winless in Spring Training, but Spring Training wins are meaningless.