 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Jung Hoo Lee’s first home run in a Giants uniform

It happened. Sure, it’s just Spring Training — but it happened!

By Bryan Murphy
/ new
2024 San Francisco Giants Spring Training Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

It’s only been three Spring Training games, but I think it’s safe to say that Jung Hoo Lee is gonna save us. The big splash of the San Francisco Giants offseason (so far) has hit in all three games in which he’s appeared and today he took it up a notch with his first home run.

Let’s do it, folks. Let’s just get absurdly excited about this player. Why not?

I love the guy. I’m excited to be a part of this. Thanks to Alex Pavlovic I was alerted to this data as well:

... although it was very funny to see this in the replies:

But no negatives! Not right now! Bask, okay? Bask!

Lee’s dynamism is just what lineup needs and his total game would seem to be exactly what the franchise needs from a sports entertainment standpoint. A contact and speed guy with a little pop who plays a solid centerfield is, on paper, exciting, but we’re all going to be vibrating with excitement if that on paper promise becomes a reality.

Farhan Zaidi has been steadfast this offseason that Lee is a key addition. That notion hasn’t been fully embraced by the fanbase because there’s the whole league adjustment and the subsequent fear of the unknown, but it’s not going to take much and it’s not going to take long to win over even the deep skeptics. A fast start in Spring Training is a real positive step.

Sure, the San Francisco Giants lost today’s game 2-1 and remain winless in Spring Training, but Spring Training wins are meaningless.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...