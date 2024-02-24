Baseball has arrived, and so has this mailbag

There’s baseball today. San Francisco Giants baseball. Here’s a mailbag to get you excited.

How well do you think Kyle Harrison will do, will Luciano be able to finally live up to the hype, how fast do you think Lee will adjust to the speed of the majors than KBO? Bonus questions, do you think Camilo doval is gonna get 50 saves this year and is Webb an all star? — Mason Johnson (@MasonJo51252586) February 20, 2024

Hey, we’re starting with some positivity! That’s a pleasant change of pace. Let’s go one at a time with these questions.

I think Kyle Harrison will have a good year. Not All-Star good, but quality mid-rotation starter good. He showed enough flashes of pure brilliance last year, and I expect he’ll figure out his bizarre same-handedness issue (which Dave Flemming suggested might be due to a tell, which would be a fairly easy offseason or Spring Training fix).

I think Marco Luciano will start to live up to the hype by the end of the season. Expect some ugly bumps and bruises along the way, but I think he’ll get there.

I think Jung Hoo Lee will adapt to the Majors more quickly than his good friend Ha-Seong Kim, due to his sublime contact skills. Give him a few weeks and I think he’ll be 90% up to speed.

I do not think Camilo Doval will earn 50 saves because in this day and age that’s just not a very realistic number. No one has hit that mark since Edwin Díaz nabbed 57 saves in 2018, and it’s only been done five times over the last 10 full seasons.

I strongly think Logan Webb will be an All-Star. Predicting All-Stars is tricky because it’s such a funny game — a lot of players win MVPs in years where they weren’t All-Stars! Giants target Blake Snell has two Cy Young Awards, which is twice as many Cy Youngs as All-Star selections. But I think Webb is due for, if nothing else, a respect All-Star selection after the seasons he had the last few years without making the game.

WHen was the last time a succcesful season started with three rookie starters in the rotation? — ndetherock (@EllertNick) February 20, 2024

And there’s the negativity I was expecting!

I’d guess the answer to that question is, “not anytime in recent memory.” But thankfully the Giants aren’t currently in that situation, since technically Tristan Beck isn’t a rookie.

Do you think the giants will sign Chapman and snell and bellinger and Montgomery? Or maybe just 2 or 3 of them? — Lane Stapp (@lane_stapp) February 21, 2024

Yes. Why the hell not?

With the current team make-up (and perhaps a surprise in the future), what is the plan for lineup structure? Are they looking to break the platooning / analytics in favor of OTF coaching and more permanent positions? — bonowall (@bonowall) February 20, 2024

They’re definitely planning on breaking from platooning a bit, though they’ve been trying to do that for a while. Right now though, they have a fair amount of near-everyday players: I’d guess that the plan is for Luciano, Lee, Thairo Estrada, Jorge Soler, and J.D. Davis (or Matt Chapman, if signed) to play as much as possible. Michael Conforto probably fits that bill unless Luis Matos passes him on the depth chart. Patrick Bailey fits that bill with the caveat that catchers need rest.

Is Matos expected to begin the season in AAA? Same for Ramos.



I know Spring showings can obviously change things, but I also know the mindset of "if you have options they'll be used 'against' you" as opposed to those that don't. — CHillmer Flores (@CHilla415) February 20, 2024

As the roster is currently constructed*, it’s hard to find a spot on the roster for either player. Right now, the roster is close to set: Soler at designated hitter, Bailey and Tom Murphy at catcher, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. at first, Estrada at second, Davis at third, Luciano at short, Conforto in left, Lee in center, Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater in right, and one open spot for whoever wins the backup middle infield battle. That’s 13 players!

Technically the Giants could go with 14 position players, but that seems unlikely given how green the rotation is going to be.

So that would put both Matos and Ramos on the outside looking in. But you’ll notice that I put an asterisk in there by “currently constructed.” That’s less to point out the possibility of a trade, and more to point out that Conforto, Slater, and Yastrzemski all have significant injury histories. I also don’t think the Giants, given the vibe out of camp, are going to block high-profile young players. If Matos makes it clear over the next month that he’s one of the best players on the team, he’ll be on the roster. If that means trading someone, so be it.

When is Farhan going to be fired — Rob C (@ClarkstonRob) February 20, 2024

Not as soon as I’m guessing you would like.

Where does Matt Chapman land and how many years does he get #SFGiants — Eric (@ericthelefty) February 20, 2024

I still think the Giants are the most likely landing spot for Chapman. It’s very clear that Bob Melvin and Matt Williams want Chapman around, Farhan Zaidi clearly values him, and the Giants have the space for him. I don’t see any team that’s likely to outbid the Giants once the staring contest with Scott Boras is over.

That said, it’s a dangerous game for Chapman and Boras to play. What happens if Davis kicks off Spring Training playing his 2023 defense with his 2022 offense? What if Casey Schmitt has figured things out? The Giants thought they needed Chapman this offseason; maybe Spring Training proves that they don’t.

I’ll say the compromise is less annual money, more years. So, five-year deal.

Biggest leap forward this year? — warriors fan (@FatRonsChicken) February 20, 2024

Matos. I’m all aboard the Matos train. He was a better offensive player last year than he got credit for, and did exactly what the front office and coaching staff asked by spending the offseason putting on muscle. He’ll be in a relatively low-pressure situation, and will get to primarily play in a corner with a little time backing up center. I’m predicting a big year.

What’s an ideal season for Luciano in your eyes? — 4 Corners Boxing (@4CornersBoxing_) February 21, 2024

MVP?

Jokes aside, I think the ideal season for Luciano is the same as for all the high-profile young players: ending the year proving that they’re the long-term solution at the position.

Make no mistake: Luciano will have his struggles this year. He’s historically been slow to adapt to new levels, and he’s played just 32 games above AA in his career. I think the strikeout issues are over-hyped since they came partially as the result of a quality approach change, but he still has a whole bunch of swing-and-miss in his game. I’m higher than most on his ability to stay at shortstop, but the hope has always been that he’ll survive, not thrive at the position.

So expect a few series, weeks, and perhaps even months where Luciano looks a little bit underwater. But in an ideal world, he starts to figure it out as the year goes on. And by the time the season ends, no one — not you, not Zaidi, not Melvin — doubts that Luciano is an everyday player for the foreseeable future, that the Giants can build around.

Why do Giants fans love Mike Yazstemzski? Dude is a below average player and is thee least clutch player in the Giants. — Bay Native (@BayAreaNiner) February 21, 2024

Yastrzemski is not a below-average player. The average MLB hitter has a wRC+ of 100; Yaz had a wRC+ of 112 last year, and 114 for his career. He’s an above-average hitter (against righties, at least), and an above-average corner outfield defender. And not clutch? Last year with two outs and runners in scoring position, Yaz had an OPS of 1.019, which was 77% better than league average. In situations that the league defines as “late and close,” Yastrzemski had an OPS of .819 ... 35% better than league average.

So I don’t think your critiques are grounded in any sort of accuracy.

Why as a fan should I be excited about the Giants cutting their payroll by $20M after last year’s disappointment? At this point why should I believe this franchise is actually trying to win and not just break even? — Lincoln (@lincolnboehm) February 20, 2024

So, a few things here. And before I start I want to make it clear that I am team #NotMyMoney. Owners should spend, spend, spend. Giants ownership is cheaper than it should be and I don’t begrudge any fan for feeling hurt by that.

With that said, there’s a lot to unpack with a question like this.

First, the obvious needs to be said: the Giants very openly matched the contracts that Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers. The Giants committed enough money that they made it to the point in negotiations where they lost because those players chose other teams; not because they chose other contracts. Does that make it any more comforting when Ohtani has a four-homer game while Yoshinobu no-hits the Giants? No. But the Giants were willing to commit in excess of a billion dollars this offseason had they received a rose.

Which brings us to the second point: one thing I struggle with is how much to criticize the Giants for not overspending on questionable contracts. On the one hand, I really want them to stop being so careful and just sign someone ... anyone. On the other hand, there’s a reason that the best teams in the Majors aren’t doing that. The contract that Snell is asking for? The Dodgers don’t sign those types of contracts. Neither do the Braves, Phillies, or Astros. Do I wish the Giants were spending more money? Yeah. Do I bemoan them for not spending more money on the available players after Ohtani and Yamamoto rejected them? Not even a little bit.

Which brings us to the third point: there are four remaining free agents expected to get in excess of $20 million annually. The industry still strongly believes that the Giants will sign at least one of those players. So yes, right now their payroll is a bit below last year’s, but that doesn’t mean it will be when the season actually begins.

Fourth and finally: not all money is created equal. The Giants payroll last year was propped up by short, expiring contracts (Joc Pederson, Brandon Crawford, Sean Manaea, Alex Wood), and short, easily tradable contracts (Ross Stripling, Anthony DeSclafani, and, surprisingly, Mitch Haniger). That’s very different than this year’s haul, which features a six-year commitment to Lee, a four-year commitment to Jordan Hicks, and a three-year commitment to Soler. The Giants have committed more money this offseason than any team other than the Dodgers. It might not all show up in this year’s payroll, but a willingness to spend long-term money is noteworthy and worthy of applause.

Now spend more, you doofuses.

Bart and Ramos, both, neither or one breaks camp with the Giants in late March? — Hawkeye005 (@Hawkeye005) February 20, 2024

Both have a chance, neither have a good chance.

There’s a chance that Joey Bart has jumped Blake Sabol on the depth chart for the time being, but he’s out of options. He’s either starting the season on the Giants Opening Day roster, or he’s starting the season employed by a different franchise. In all likelihood, the only way for it to be the former is if Bailey or Murphy is injured at the start of the year.

Ramos also probably needs injuries — perhaps plural, in his case — to make the Opening Day roster. But unlike Bart, Ramos has a decent shot at still being part of the long-term plans. And he’s made a tremendous impression to start camp. So if he forces the issue over the next month, the Giants just might make room for him, whether that means trading someone or being lenient with the IL. If Bart forces the issue, it probably just drives up his trade value.

Is it more or less a foregone conclusion that Hjelle will never be a Starter for this organization and will be a career reliever? — CHillmer Flores (@CHilla415) February 20, 2024

I don’t think so. The signs definitely point in that direction, and had the team not made a coaching change this offseason, I’d think so. But new coaches bring new eyes and new philosophies, and Melvin has made no attempts to hide the fact that he thinks Sean Hjelle is a very talented pitcher ... morphing into a Cy Young candidate every time you face your new manager’s old team will do that to you.

Melvin mentioned that right now there are four players competing for two rotation spots. We know Beck and Keaton Winn are two of those four (and the frontrunners). If I were a betting man, I’d think Hjelle is one of them, too.

Also: new pitching coach Bryan Price has made it clear that he prefers honest-to-goodness starting pitchers. I think there’s a very real chance that when the Giants have to scrap together a start, they abandon the scheduled bullpen games of yesteryear, and just give someone like Hjelle an honest start with a short leash. And then you’re only a few good games away from earning a permanent role.

We know of Erik Miller (battling for a lefty relief spot) and Kai-Wei Teng (currently injured), but what’s the scoop on Trevor McDonald?



All three of these guys were protected from the Rule V Draft and added to the 40-man roster this offseason. — Phil Deez  (@sfgiantsphil) February 21, 2024

Trevor McDonald is a very fun pitcher with two very emphatic truths: he can pitch the hell out of the baseball, and he has a hard time staying on the field.

McDonald was taken by the Giants in the 11th round of the 2019 draft, but that doesn’t really tell the whole story. He received a whopping $800,000 signing bonus, which was in line with a Competitive Balance Round bonus, in between the second and third rounds. So the Giants thought very highly of him.

Since then, McDonald has only pitched 223 innings across his five years of professional ball (though the pandemic wiped out one of those years). And he’s yet to face the upper Minors.

But he’s been electric. Last year he pitched for High-A Eugene, though injuries limited him to just nine games. But he rocked a glistening 0.96 ERA, with a 2.85 FIP, an outrageous 75.6% groundball rate, and 39 strikeouts to eight walks in 37.2 innings.

Most exciting of all is the fact that McDonald is not just a flame-thrower mowing down lower-level hitters. He’s a five-pitch pitcher. Yes, you read that right: he’s a five-pitch pitcher! You don’t see many of those these days, and it’s a joy.

Unlike Erik Miller and Kai-Wei Teng, McDonald probably won’t have a chance to impact the Major League roster right out of the gates, but I still expect to see him this year. The fact that the Giants felt the need to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft suggests that the Trackman data shows a very, very good pitcher. He’s worth being excited about, and it feels like he has a ceiling of a high-end mid-rotation starter, and the floor of a quality reliever.

One other thing: he was drafted out of high school, so he’s still quite young. He turns 23 in a few days.

I'm for playing the kids as much as anyone, but is Farhan tempting fate a bit in the rotation? I hope Harrison, Winn and Beck pitch well, but it leaves little margin for error if they don't. Or are they counting on Whisenhunt and company to be the fallback option? — Donald Villella (@mrvy33) February 20, 2024

Tempting fate is putting it generously. And it’s tempting fate even more if they’re counting on Carson Whisenhunt, someone whose 2023 season was shut down due to a sore elbow and who hasn’t pitched in AAA yet.

Is there a way the Giants can get a deal on travel expenses between SF and Sacramento? — Craig Robertson (@CraigRo777) February 20, 2024

They charter jets for the MLB team; why not charter helicopters for the Sacramento shuffle?

Is 70 starts a reasonable over/under for rookie SPs this year? And which side would you take? (Feel free to change the number)



I was thinking ~60 for Harrison, Winn and Beck combined and 10 for Whisenhunt, Black and maybe some Teng and Birdsong sprinkled in... — Henrique Goncalves (@hragoncalves) February 20, 2024

Oh my goodness this is such a good question. For the purpose of the exercise, I’m going to do as you did and include Beck in this grouping, though it’s worth noting that he actually exhausted his rookie eligibility last year.

I suppose working backwards is the best way to do this. There are 162 starts in a season. I’ll give 32 to Logan Webb. Let’s get super optimistic and say that Hicks makes 30 starts. And we’ll stay super optimistic and say that Alex Cobb and Robby Ray combine for 30 starts. That’s 92 starts, which means we have ... hey, what do you know, exactly 70 starts left to fill.

Really, the main conclusion I’ve arrived at is that you picked a perfect number.

On the one hand, I expect a few openers and bullpen games, which would have me leaning towards the under. On the other hand, those estimates for Hicks, Cobb, and Ray were optimistic, and the Giants contingency plan is rookie upon rookie upon rookie.

If we’re counting Beck and Hjelle as rookies, I’ll cautiously take the over. But that certainly changes if the team acquires a veteran starting pitcher between now and March 28.

Does Whiz have a chance to make opening day roster or will he start in Triple A — Mo (@barhum2411) February 20, 2024

He has a chance, but I don’t think it’s a particularly good chance. He’s not many injuries away from being the next man up, but I also don’t think the Giants will be itching to make a 40-man move early in the season unless it’s for a clear upgrade. He’d have to prove in camp that he’s clearly a better option than Hjelle, Teng, or one of the more expendable players, like Spencer Howard or Daulton Jefferies.

What is the over/under win total necessary to quiet the Farhan detractors?



What are the odds that they achieve that win total? — Steve Tourte (@SteveTourte) February 21, 2024

I covered the Giants during their 107-win season in 2021. It did not even remotely quiet the takes that Zaidi and Gabe Kapler didn’t know what they were doing. I’ve covered the Warriors for the bulk of their dynasty, and the #FireKerr movement has not wavered through any of it.

I genuinely do not think there is a win total south of 120 that would quiet the Zaidi detractors ... or at least the online segment of them (even 120 wins wouldn’t quiet them unless they won the World Series). It’s going to take sustained excellence and the ability to land a big fish in free agency before that ever happens.

Tickets to the Birmingham game: when will they be available, and will they cost so much that I should pretend they don't exist? — Bryan Rosenberg (@bryanrosenberg) February 21, 2024

I haven’t seen tickets available yet, but if your bank account looks even remotely like mine, I suggest you start thinking of other nice things to buy yourself instead.

Which of Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, Tristan Beck or Keaton Winn do you think would have an immediate impact as a starter? — Yoki Rivero (@Yoki_IsTheName) February 20, 2024

I suspect all four, in the sense that I think all four will be in the rotation and thus making an impact! But my money’s on Harrison to have the strongest impact. But I do think Hicks and Winn will greatly surprise people.

When does Estrada get an extension? He seemed like an easy guy to give an extension to and fulfill your promise to fans for pillar players. — ndetherock (@EllertNick) February 20, 2024

There’s just no rush. Estrada only just entered his first year of arbitration. He won’t be a free agent until after the 2026 season.

There’s been so much talk about needing rotation help and offense, but what’s your outlook on the bullpen? Are the moves/non-moves enough to keep the bullpen as a strength of this roster? — liam (@LBone28) February 20, 2024

Yeah, I think the bullpen should be pretty darn good. Camilo Doval is an excellent closer. Taylor Rogers is an excellent setup man. Tyler Rogers and Ryan Walker are tremendous single-inning relievers. Luke Jackson is very dependable and good. Between Miller, Ethan Small, and Amir Garrett, a second lefty should emerge. And then they’ll have plenty of long-relief options. And I expect someone from the farm to emerge early on in the year, whether it’s Randy Rodríguez (already on the 40-man), R.J. Dabovich, Nick Avila, Thomas Szapucki, Juan Sanchez, or Chris Wright.

Plus, a more traditional rotation means less stress on the bullpen.

What is the current situation with the 3 catchers we have? I know Bart has no options left so what happens if he doesn’t make the team? — Dean Matthews (@DJM075) February 20, 2024

The situation with Bart is pretty simple. He’s in camp waiting for an injury. Maybe that injury is to Bailey or Murphy, in which case he makes the Opening Day roster and has a chance to try and force the issue. More likely is that the injury occurs to one of the other 29 teams and then they trade for Bart.

Remember the Giants last year? They started the year with Bart and Roberto Pérez. Then they got injured and before you knew it, Gary Sánchez had a Minor League deal, Austin Wynns had a Major League deal, and Bailey was debuting after just 28 games above A-ball.

Can you fuel my Heliot Ramos propaganda campaign please? — Zach (@Zachrdoodle) February 20, 2024

Oh, hell yeah I can. Did you know that Ramos had the highest barrel rate of any Giant last year? Did you know he had the second-highest maximum exit velocity of any Giant, behind only Joc Pederson? Did you know he had the sixth-highest average exit velocity and fourth-highest EV50? Did you know that, despite putting just 36 balls in play, his hardest-hit ball was harder than any baseball hit all year by Francisco Lindor, Yoán Moncada, Teoscar Hernández, J.D. Martinez, Paul Goldschmidt, or Nelson Cruz? Did you know he hit a mammoth homer off of Hicks already this spring? Did you know Melvin has already talked about him being the star of early-camp BP?

Yeah. It’s Ramos propaganda season. Write your postcards, print your flyers, call your reps.