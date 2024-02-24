Baseball is, at long last, here. Yes, we’re still more than a month away from Opening Day, but for the first time in 2024, the San Francisco Giants play a baseball game today. To get you excited, here’s some video of the Giants players doing some Giantsy things.

Final tune up before game action ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GI0dmFqdnF — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 24, 2024

I love it. I love it. I love it.

Not only do the Giants play baseball today, but you can watch them play baseball. It doesn’t appear that the game is being televised locally in San Francisco, but it is in Chicago, which means that you’ll be able to watch the game (first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT) on MLB TV.

Bob Melvin hasn’t exactly hidden the fact that he has a pretty clear depth chart and vision for how things are likely to look. Which means we can get a pretty good feel for where players sit based on who is playing the most in these early games.

That said, it’s the time of the year where teams will be extra careful with injuries, so the Giants are missing some notable names here as even the minorest soreness results in someone getting a day off. So neither Jung Hoo Lee (side soreness) nor Jorge Soler (bubble wrap) will make their Giants debuts, and Marco Luciano was a day-early scratch due to hamstring soreness. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater are not yet cleared to field.

So with those grains of salt, here’s the first (tentative) lineup of the (pre)season!

Austin Slater — DH Wilmer Flores — 1B Michael Conforto — LF J.D. Davis — 3B Thairo Estrada — 2B Patrick Bailey — C Heliot Ramos — RF Casey Schmitt — SS Luis Matos — CF

Logan Webb — RHP

The Giants lineup card is also showing six pitchers scheduled for the game: lefty Erik Miller, and righties Hayden Birdsong, Sean Hjelle, Nick Avila, Carson Seymour, and Tommy Romero.

I’m very excited for baseball. Speaking of which...

How many days until Opening Day?

Just 33!!! Hot dang!