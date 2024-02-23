It’s the eve of the first (preseason) game of the year for the San Francisco Giants. Excitement is in the air! And many of the prospects that we’re ranking in the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List will appear in some of these spring games.

Not the next name on our list, though. The latest chapter of the CPL has brought us shortstop Maui Ahuna, who makes his CPL debut as the No. 27 prospect in the organization.

Ahuna was the Giants fourth-round pick (No. 117 overall) in July’s draft, and signed for $497,500 — $71,600 below slot value. A left-handed hitter who turns 22 in a few weeks, Ahuna did not make his debut last year after the draft. So when he kicks off the 2024 season — presumably with Low-A San Jose— it will be his first dose of professional ball.

The excitement with Ahuna is that many considered him the top defensive shortstop in the draft. He truly has all the traits that you covet in a shortstop: speed, agility, quick hands, good instincts, and a strong arm. But of course, there’s only one reason that an elite defensive prospect at a premier position would fall to the fourth round: there are concerns with Ahuna’s hitting.

His numbers were fine enough in 2023 while at Tennessee for his junior year, after spending his first two seasons at Kansas. He hit .312/.425/.537 with eight home runs and 29 extra-base hits in 247 plate appearances. But his swing really sold out for power, and the result was a whopping 77 strikeouts in those 247 plate appearances ... a 31.2% strikeout rate that would have been ugly in the pros, let alone college (only seven of the Giants 57 prospects with 200 plate appearances last year had a strikeout rate that high).

In all likelihood, the Giants will try (or rather, have begun trying to) change Ahuna’s swing. And in all likelihood, if he can get to a point of even approaching league average hitting, his bat will be good enough for him to have a solid MLB career.

But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s see him in the Minors! And let’s move on to the next name..

On to No. 28!

No. 28 prospect nominees

Cole Foster — 22.4-year old SS — .696 OPS/90 wRC+ in Low-A (111 PA); 1.055 OPS/143 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 23.6-year old OF — .804 OPS/115 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA, rehab appearance); .768 OPS/113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PA, 2022 season)

Carson Ragsdale — 25.8-year old RHP — 2.93 ERA/2.33 FIP in High-A (27.2 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Cole Waites — 25.8-year old RHP — 15.43 ERA/4.11 FIP in MLB (2.1 IP); 6.16 ERA/5.78 FIP in AAA (30.2 IP)