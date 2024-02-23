Spring Training excitement is in the air and it’s time to take in any and all things San Francisco Giants related. Except for those new Nike x Fanatics baseball pants. Don’t take those in. Don’t even look at them, you creep.

Very little news came out of Giants camp on Thursday, but we did get some media from the team, and that’s always exciting. Anyone who’s read anything I’ve ever written — game recaps, Minor League round ups, holiday cards, college essays, poetry — knows I’m still all aboard the Heliot Ramos train. So let’s start off with someone else who seems to be on that train: manager Bob Melvin.

Bob Melvin on the "star" of Giants camp, Heliot Ramos pic.twitter.com/MaVtNeDYWr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 23, 2024

Music to my ears! Let’s check in on another powerful young position player, Marco Luciano.

Now that we’re all excited about the young players, can I interest you in some baseball ASMR?

The soothing sounds of the batting cage pic.twitter.com/m9zUq2CIU6 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 23, 2024

If that doesn’t make you excited about baseball, I don’t know what will.

Anyway, like I said, very little news came out of camp on Thursday, but let’s talk about the little that did. Austin Slater, who had surgery over the offseason, is progressing very nicely.

Austin Slater is throwing at a distance of 150 feel and said he has the alll clear. He did cutoffs and relays today for the first time since elbow surgery, which also included moving his ulnar nerve. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 22, 2024

And the Giants re-signed Seth Corry, who had elected for Minor League free agency. There’s still a lot of excitement in that arm, if it can stay healthy.

Now let’s finish things off with a precious little birthday celebration for Thairo Estrada.

When is the baseball gonna happen?

The first Giants game of Spring Training is TOMORROW! Opening Day is just 34 days away.