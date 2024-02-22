Problematic pitches: Logan Webb edition

This article could be wrapped up in one sentence: Logan Webb did not have any problematic pitches last season. It wouldn’t be a very interesting article, but it would get clicks to please the Vox Media overlords as well as be somewhat accurate. Relative to the young and tinkering or slightly worn on the San Francisco Giants pitching staff, Webb is fully-functional with no questionable parts. Run him out to the mound for 2024—no notes—and he’ll be fine.

Logan Webb's 6Ks thru 3. pic.twitter.com/VcOQqWffLY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 4, 2023

Webb’s changeup was arguably one of the best pitches in baseball in 2023. Its Statcast Run Value of 28 was second only to Gerrit Cole’s four-seam fastball. Its 2.1 RV/100 was 5th in the league (min. 100 PA). He threw the offspeed pitch 1,324 times, 400 more times than any other arm threw a changeup. Webb’s usage of his pitch has climbed over these past three seasons as well, from 23.6% in 2021 to nearly double that last year, supported by a heavy mix of sinking fastball (34%) and a slider (21%).

Scan that leaderboard list of changeups, and you’ll notice something interesting about how opponents fared against Webb’s offspeed compared to his peers. Batters hit .097 against Devin Williams’ change, they batted .225 off Webb’s. Shane McClanahan limited opponents’ slug to .191, Webb only .309. Blake Snell’s changeup was hit-hard 15.3% of the time, Webb’s nearly three-times that rate. Swings missed Merrill Kelly’s pitch at a pretty modest 32% rate—still 10 points higher than Webb’s.

This isn’t to say Webb’s signature pitch was as a fraud, solid as paper-mache, it’s just to say it accrued its value elsewhere, not from missing bats but from dictating how the bat hits it. Movement, location—Webb’s stuff is as heavy as concrete and reliably down in the zone. Ground balls cover a multitude of Statcast sins: average Exit Velocity, Hard-Hit rate, Whiff %, all metrics Webb posted career lows in, mingling with the bottom-quarter of the league. Yet 44.6% of batted ball events against a Logan Webb pitch were “topped.” His saving grace: opponents averaged a 0.6 launch angle against his entire arsenal. Against the changeup? They averaged a launch angle of -5 degrees.

Still, the contact trend over these recent seasons has to raise a brow. Zone-contact % was up to 88.4, nearly a 5-point jump from hitters’ ‘21 rate against Webb, while their chase-contact% came in at 61%, a leap from 48.8% two years ago. His Whiff% has dropped from 28.7% —solidly in the 70th percentile in 2021—to 20.7% in 2023, only in the 11th percentile compared to the rest of the league. All of Webb’s pitches—changeup, sinker, slider—have all exhibited a noticeable decline in generating swing-and-misses. The league is getting to know Logan Webb. They know his stuff’s stuff, they know it’s going to be around the plate, and they’re geared up to swing.

Is this problematic? Is this a concern? I mean, yes and no. It obviously didn’t scuttle his season. The blow-em-away gunslinger has never been Webb’s style. He doesn’t throw fireballs, he throws bocce balls. Easier to hit, harder to do real damage with it—but jeeze, all those balls in play have got to fray the nerves. Now with Brandon Crawford out at short and J.D. Davis the volatile defensive incumbent at third, a well-struck ground ball could be especially scary. It never hurts to have something that will spin hitters in a pinch.

Logan Webb, Unfair Slider (home plate view) pic.twitter.com/ZytmqRL9i1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 27, 2023

Webb has this ace up his sleeve on paper. It’s his slider—except his slider has bummed me out since April. A frisbee to Max Muncy got launched into the San Francisco bullpen for a 3-run homer on the 10th. A week later with a one-run lead and an out away from getting through the 7th, Webb dished out the exact same pitch to future cubby buddy Jorge Soler who launched it 413 feet.

Jorge Soler pinch-hit go-ahead BOMB off Logan Webb in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/baF0EWKLhj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 18, 2023

In all fairness, Webb only allowed three more homers with the pitch the rest of the year, but that kind of out-of-the-gate bruising will leave a mark. It’d be pure speculation to say that that kind of early damage scared him off the pitch, but something happened. His 21% usage in 2023 was a drop from 33% in 2022 and 28% in 2021. Opponents’ slugging against the pitch has steadily climbed these past three seasons, from .231 (.257 xSLG) to .329 (.330) to .369 (.436). Its Hard-Hit rate shot up from 24.4% in 2022 to 42.5% in 2023. Maybe most concerning: the slider’s Whiff% has dropped from 47.1%, a rate that was 12th in the league in 2021 (min. 100 PA), to 28.6%, which was tied for 81st.

Logan Webb, 95mph Sinker and 83mph Slider, Overlay with Tails pic.twitter.com/WWGtHuiAMG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 8, 2021

A little more digging and you’ll find a noticeable difference in the breaking ball’s movement. The slider lost about 4 inches of vertical drop (41.9 in 2021 to 38 in 2023), added 1.5 inches of horizontal break (10.8 to 12.5) and gained about two clicks on the radar gun. More speed may have led to a flatter, more lateral pitch, which would mean it didn’t quite fall out of the zone as much as Webb wanted it to, which would mean more contact on swings. Unlike the sinker and changeup, the slider is not a groundball generator: the average launch angle against the pitch was 17 degrees.

I don’t want to be a bleacher-pitcher. I’m a guy with a higher threshold than most for tooling around Baseball Savant and Fangraphs—if I could throw a slider, you bet I wouldn’t be writing about one. But more and more, nerds have been having their day, so if I may be so bold as to suggest to Mr. Webb: tinker with the breaking ball, then maybe throw it a tad more in those late innings, in those situations when a K-over-contact is preferred.

Or just keep doing whatever you’re doing.