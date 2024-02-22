Spring Training is the time of year where all the excitement and hope and wonder and possibility lies. It’s also the time of year where we’re usually hit with a steady stream of dings, injuries, and other ailments of varying severity.

Wednesday brought some news on the injury front, as the San Francisco Giants revealed that right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn was dealing with elbow soreness and would be sidelined.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that Winn’s MRI came back clean, and it doesn’t seem as though he’ll be off the mound for very long.

I’m hearing that Keaton Winn was scratched from throwing live BP yesterday because right elbow soreness after his last bullpen. Good news is MRI revealed no structural damage. But he’ll rest for a few days. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 21, 2024

It’s always fair to be concerned about pitchers with cranky elbows, and it’s doubly true when that pitcher has already dealt with Tommy John surgery in their past, as Winn has. But on the flip side, someone who’s suffered a serious elbow injury probably has a good feel for when a similar injury is or isn’t cause for concern. And Winn seems to not be overly worried.

Keaton Winn isn’t overly concerned about his elbow soreness. He believes he will be ready for Opening Day. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 21, 2024

Still, it’s certainly a reminder as to how thin the team’s depth is at starting pitcher right now ... or at least, how thin it is in terms of proven players. Winn is currently slated to open the season as the team’s No. 4 starter.

Speaking of starters, Logan Webb will obviously be the man who takes the mound for the first game of the season, but he’ll also be the one kicking off the preseason, as the Giants announced that he’ll start Saturday’s Cactus League opener against the Chicago Cubs.

And finally, we got a little clarity on 2023’s first-round pick, Bryce Eldridge, who opened camp revealing that he would just be a position player this year, after being drafted as a two-way player. It seems that the Giants, as is the case with Reggie Crawford, are open to Eldridge resuming his two-way development down the road. Giants GM Pete Putila (as transcribed by Susan Slusser) told reporters that “We haven’t ruled anything out there, but this year the focus is first base,” while farm director Kyle Haines added that, “Any injury would crush his offensive development. We would never close the door on Bryce as a pitcher but right now the priority is at-bats.”

