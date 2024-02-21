The San Francisco Giants opened the offseason with a pair of two-way players in prospects Bryce Eldridge and Reggie Crawford, hoping to lure in a third by signing Shohei Ohtani. And now, just a week into Spring Training, the team has zero two-way players.

When pitchers and catchers reported last week, Crawford revealed that he had made the decision to focus solely on pitching going forward. And when full squad workouts began this week, it was accompanied by the news that Eldridge was doing the inverse, and will just be a position player now.

It’s not very surprising. The Giants have made it clear that they view Crawford as a pitcher who they sometimes let hit, and Eldridge as a hitter they sometimes let pitch (though he has never pitched in a professional game). Honestly, the most surprising element is probably that the Giants revealed that the 6’7 slugger will be a first baseman going forward. In his debut season last year, after the Giants used a first-round pick on him in July’s draft, Eldridge played exclusively in right field (and at designated hitter). The left-handed hitter said he had never played the position before, after playing first base in high school.

So now it’s back to his roots. With the Giants scrapping the two-way thing and moving Eldridge to the most straightforward defensive position on the diamond (as well as the one where he is most comfortable), the organization seems to be making it clear that they want to put all of their eggs into the “just how good can this bat be?” basket. The Giants think the answer is “very, very good,” so they might as well get to working on it.

Giants GM Pete Putila said Bryce Eldridge will focus only on first base this year. Giants had drafted him as a two-way player, but they believe pretty strongly that he has a chance to be a special hitter. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 20, 2024

When Crawford’s one-way focus was announced, Bob Melvin said that the team would keep hitting “in the back pocket,” and that Crawford would still get a few batting cage sessions each week. It’s unclear if the team will take a similar approach with Eldridge. On the one hand, it’s probably harder to do that with Eldridge, seeing as how position players play every day, leaving less in-between time to keep other tools sharp. On the other hand, Eldridge was ranked more highly as a pitcher than Crawford was as a hitter, with many prospect analysts slapping a second-round grade on his arm.

But for now, he’s a first baseman. A first baseman who is one of the most exciting prospects in the system. A first baseman who only recently turned 19, meaning that should his offensive development ever stall out, he could return to pitching while still at the age that most players are entering the draft.

That was about all the news that came out of camp on Tuesday, though we did get word of an old friend talking about a returning friend.

Bruce Bochy, like Farhan Zaidi, was getting all the Pablo Sandoval workout videos this winter, and he says the Giants are "going to have a lot of fun with Pablo." He thinks Sandoval will be a good coach when he's done playing, too. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 21, 2024

We also got some fun videos of a few of the team’s pitchers showing off in the Scottsdale sun. Just look at this heat!

The gas station is open for business ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/3FWWN2atv1 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 21, 2024

My initial reaction was that it must be absolutely terrifying to be a Major League hitter. But Heliot Ramos apparently doesn’t think so.

Heliot Ramos is facing Jordan Hicks in live BP, and on his first swing, he crushed a home run that nearly cleared the batter’s eye. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 20, 2024

Thus is the mixed bag that is playing against your teammates. Every bit of news that someone did well means someone else did poorly. It makes it all that much nicer when the Giants play other teams. Hey, speaking of which...

How many days until baseball?

Just three days until the first preseason game! And just 36 days until Opening Day!