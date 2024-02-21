After a break on Monday for the holiday, we’re back at it with the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Friday’s poll brought us one of the more intriguing and harder-to-project prospects in the system. It’s right-handed pitcher Gerelmi Maldonado, who has been voted as the No. 26 prospect in the Giants system. It’s a rise of 14 spots for Maldonado, who was ranked No. 40 in last year’s CPL.

After intriguing seasons in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League, Maldonado made his full-season debut in 2023 for Low-A San Jose ... and he did it while being remarkably young for the level, especially since he was used as a starting pitcher. Maldonado was 19 through the entire season (he didn’t turn 20 until late December), which made him nearly three years younger than the average Cal League pitcher.

The overall numbers for Maldonado don’t quite paint the picture of how talented he is, as he finished the year with a 4.71 ERA and a 4.83 FIP. He ceded 5.5 walks per nine innings, which was certainly not good, but struck out 11.2 per nine, with a 47.1% groundball rate. His 28.2% strikeout rate ranked 12th out of 56 Giants prospects last year (minimum: 50 innings), which is highly encouraging considering his age and that he’s a starter. Young starting pitchers with high-90s fastballs don’t grow on trees!

Maldonado flashed moments of brilliance last year. Over a four-start stretch in late May and early-mid June, the youngster pitched 16 innings and allowed just six hits, two walks, two runs, and one earned run, while striking out 22 batters. Then things fell apart a bit, which can probably be partially attributed to an injury that shut his season down at the end of July.

While that injury can arguably used as a positive (explaining a dip in performance) it also might be a massive negative. While ranking the team’s top 20 prospects on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Keith Law casually mentioned that Maldonado underwent Tommy John surgery in the fall, which has since been confirmed by Roger Munter. Losing a season of development is rough for everyone, but it’s especially rough for international pitchers. Since Maldonado was signed at such a young age, he’ll be Rule 5 eligible next offseason, after just his age-21 season.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the power righty can do in High-A, even if we might have to wait until 2025 to see it.

Now onward we march, and we have new names to vote on!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 27!

No. 27 prospect nominees

Maui Ahuna — 21.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Cole Foster — 22.4-year old SS — .696 OPS/90 wRC+ in Low-A (111 PA); 1.055 OPS/143 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 23.6-year old OF — .804 OPS/115 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA, rehab appearance); .768 OPS/113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PA, 2022 season)

Carson Ragsdale — 25.8-year old RHP — 2.93 ERA/2.33 FIP in High-A (27.2 IP)

Liam Simon — 23.4-year old RHP — 3.86 ERA/2.96 FIP in Low-A (21 IP)

Cole Waites — 25.8-year old RHP — 15.43 ERA/4.11 FIP in MLB (2.1 IP); 6.16 ERA/5.78 FIP in AAA (30.2 IP)