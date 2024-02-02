We’re nearly halfway through the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants system.

The latest chapter has brought us a good dose of power, as outfielder Victor Bericoto has been voted as the No. 19 prospect in the system. That’s quite a rise for the right-handed hitter, as he went unranked in last year’s CPL.

Bericoto, who only turned 22 just two months ago, had a breakout season that few saw coming. After having a distinctly mediocre 2022 with Low-A San Jose, Bericoto — signed during the 2018 international free agency period — kicked things off in High-A Eugene in style. While many of his teammates struggled to find offense in the bizarre Northwest League, Bericoto bopped .296/.353/.533, good for an .886 OPS, a 132 wRC+, and perhaps most importantly, a promotion to AA Richmond.

His overall line with the Flying Squirrels was, not surprisingly, quite a bit worse, as Bericoto had a .770 OPS and a 106 wRC+. But most of that can be chalked up to a taking the first month to find his bearings, as Bericoto sported a .464 OPS in July, followed by an .888 mark in August and an .819 OPS in September.

Bericoto primarily does two things well: hit home runs and limit strikeouts. He had just a 19.4% strikeout rate in Eugene and, after whiffing a bunch during the aforementioned dismal start in Richmond, showed great improvement in the K category.

He also led the Giants organization — including the Majors — in home runs in 2023, bopping 27 big flies in 513 plate appearances. It will be interesting to see if the Giants start him in Richmond in 2024, or if they’ve seen enough to move him to AAA.

Now, onward we march!

The list so far

On to No. 20!

No. 20 prospect nominees

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Trevor McDonald — 22.11-year old RHP — 0.96 ERA/2.85 FIP in High-A (37.2 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Carson Seymour — 25.1-year old RHP — 3.99 ERA/3.45 FIP in AA (112.2 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.1-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)

Diego Velasquez — 20.3-year old 2B/SS — .821 OPS/125 wRC+ in Low-A (517 PA)