Good morning, baseball fans!

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that the reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, might have interest in another beloved former member of the San Francisco Giants.

It’s a sad state of things when neither of the Brandons is currently signed to a team. At least it makes me sad. But the rumors about the Rangers’ interest in Brandon Belt makes me a little happier.

Belt is coming off of a bounce-back season with the Toronto Blue Jays, during which he played primarily as a designated hitter, batting .254/.369/.490 in 103 games.

His role with the Rangers would likely be primarily as a DH once again, but also as a backup for Nathaniel Lowe at first base, as the Rangers have said that they are looking to primarily use the DH position to give their starters more rest.

This move would see Belt reunite with his former skipper, and the man who gave him the biggest news of his (professional) life. It’s Friday and you deserve nice things, so let’s go ahead and take a look at that again.