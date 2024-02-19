Today’s an exciting day for the San Francisco Giants: it’s the first day of full squad workouts. It’s no longer just pitchers and catchers and whoever else decided to show up — now it’s the whole team!

Naturally, there’s a bit of news to run through as the team gets underway in earnest. And the three biggest bits of news have to do with signing players ... or not signing players.

Most important to our hearts is the truly shocking news that the Giants have signed Pablo Sandoval to a Minor League deal. Most people’s initial reaction to that news was that Sandoval — a 37 year old who hasn’t played in the Majors since 2021 — was getting the same treatment that Sergio Romo did this time last year. If you recall, Romo signed a Minor League deal so that he could make a Spring Training appearance before retiring as a Giant.

Sandoval is actually here as a player, trying to prove he can still play. While he struggled in 2021 (and 2020, though he had a wonderful year for the Giants in 2019), the two-time All-Star and three-time world champion spent the last few years playing in various international leagues, and seems to be taking his craft very seriously. “Best shape of his life” is a camp trope that probably should never be used on 37 year olds, but the Panda certainly looks more svelte and athletic than he has in many, many years.

It’s exceedingly unlikely that the franchise legend makes the team out of camp, but since it seems like he really just wants to play baseball, I wouldn’t be surprised if he accepts an assignment to AAA Sacramento and becomes a switch-hitting depth piece there. Where we’ll all be rooting for him. Unless you’re one of those people that hates birthdays and ponies and this move, in which case I’d like to direct you to this Alex Pavlovic tweet:

This is a calm take about, like, the 68th player in camp — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 17, 2024

While Sandoval is most important to our hearts, he’s not the most important recently-signed player to the roster in terms of helping the Giants win games. That would be Jorge Soler, who was formally announced on Sunday. Soler will receive a $9 million salary for this year, with a $13 million salary in both 2025 and 2026, and a $7 million signing bonus. Like most players, Soler opted to donate part of his contract to the Giants Community Fund: $80,000 this year, and $65,000 in each of the next two years.

Bob Melvin and Farhan Zaidi confirmed that the plan is for Soler to be a designated hitter, not an outfielder, though they sounded comfortable putting him in left field every now and again. Melvin said that the bulk of the team’s lineups will have Soler hitting cleanup, and Jung Hoo Lee leading off.

Last but not least on the signed/unsigned players front, Zaidi had pretty strong words on Sunday suggesting that the Giants are unlikely to sign any of the remaining free agents on the market, a list highlighted by Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Cody Bellinger — all Scott Boras clients.

Zaidi — who, The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reports, informed Logan Webb of the Soler signing by texting a video of Soler hitting a gargantuan home run off of Webb — told reporters that, “Tomorrow’s the first full-squad workout and it just gets kind of harder, not just operationally to add people, but you feel some level of commitment and obligation to the guys who are here competing for jobs ... And, you know, anybody who’s a free agent, we’ve theoretically had three and a half months to figure out a deal and if it hasn’t happened yet, at some point organizationally, you just need to turn the page and focus on the players you have. You never rule anything out, whether it’s now or May or June or whatever, but, at this point, just where the calendar is, it obviously makes any further additions unlikely.”

That’s not what any fan wants to hear, but it’s also probably just posturing. Boras has, by all accounts, been unwilling to budge from reportedly astronomical demands for his four remaining big fish (and, presumably, J.D. Martinez, though he’s certainly not on the Giants radar). I read that Zaidi quote as saying, “Yes, Scott, we want Matt. And yes, Scott, we will happily go the whole season without him instead of paying that price, or anything near it.”

Those are the bits of signing news, but there’s more that has come out of camp. Melvin wasted no time revealing the outfield arrangement, saying that he views Lee as the center fielder, flanked in left field by Michael Conforto and in right field by Mike Yastrzemski. It’s unclear if “Mike Yastrzemski” is code for “a Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Slater platoon,” or if the Giants intend to give Yaz a chance at being an everyday player again, while keeping Slater as a super pinch-hit option. But it is notable that Melvin referred to Conforto as the team’s everyday left fielder.

Melvin also noted that Luis Matos will get reps in center field during Spring Training, so the Giants clearly haven’t given up hope that the youngster can play up the middle, even with Lee signed. With Slater currently injured, the door is open for Matos to earn a roster spot. And speaking of the depth chart: despite adding lefties Ethan Small and Amir Garrett to the team (the latter on a Minor League deal), Melvin made it clear that prospect Erik Miller is in the driver’s seat to earn the second southpaw bullpen job alongside Taylor Rogers.

Bob Melvin says former Stanford pitcher Erik Miller is “front and center” when it comes to the competition for the second LH relief spot. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 18, 2024

On the roster front, the team moved recently-signed reliever Austin Warren to the 60-Day Injured List to accommodate Soler on the 40-man roster.

And finally: despite the Giants not addressing backup middle infield concerns with a proven veteran, and despite the organization’s high hopes long-term for their best position player prospect, it certainly feels like you should only use a soft pencil when writing Marco Luciano’s name in at shortstop.

On Saturday, Baggarly casually dropped this fascinating nugget:

The infield would get even more crowded if the Giants can hammer out an agreement with Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, who might even turn into an option at shortstop if nobody emerges from the group of young players.

Pavlovic, meanwhile, wrote this:

The Giants have been rotating Marco Luciano, Casey Schmitt and Tyler Fitzgerald at shortstop early on, with Luciano the frontrunner.

Smart money is on Luciano being the shortstop when the team first takes the field on March 28 against the team Melvin managed last year, but it certainly seems like he’ll have to earn it.

Now, with all that said...

How long until Giants baseball?

The first game is in just five days! The first game that matters for the standings is in just 38!