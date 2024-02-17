Spring Training is off and running and, as a result, things have grown quiet surrounding the San Francisco Giants and free agents. Sure, Jorge Soler will be announced sometime in the coming days, but the focus is on who the Giants currently have, not on who they might eventually have.

But they are still expected to add on. From beat reporters to national insiders, everyone seems unanimous in their belief that the Giants will add at least one more notable name. Which likely means signing one of the four remaining Scott Boras clients: third baseman Matt Chapman, outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, and left-handed pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

I fully expect the Giants to add one of those four, but clarity on the issue feels as though it daily becomes ... well ... uhh ... less clear. Chapman still seems the most likely, simply because he’s the one routinely tied to the team. We know they’ve been in on him all offseason, we know he fits the roster, and we know that he has a good relationship with Bob Melvin.

But many believe the Giants biggest need is a starting pitcher. If they make a move based on need, then it may be Snell or Montgomery (though after sitting through the team in 2023, I’m not convinced that hitting isn’t the biggest need). Then again, the Giants may be neutral on which player they end up with, and are just holding out for the best deal. I have no idea whose value might fall off the most, but Bellinger would seem the most likely player to cave and take a short-term prove-it deal, which, given what the Giants have done in recent years, is perhaps the most to their liking.

In summation: who knows? There are lots of players at lots of positions and lots of variables. It’s entirely unclear what the deciding factors will be.

Friday was a quiet day in Scottsdale — not a lot of news came out from the Giants camp. But I do recommend that all Giants fans read Andrew Baggarly’s article on J.D. Davis winning his arbitration hearing against the Giants. It’s an illuminating look into the process which is, I’ll admit, far more brutal than I had realized. I had innocently assumed that when players and teams go to arbitration, they simply submit their numbers to the arbiters, who look at historical precedent and choose a side. Instead, Baggarly and Davis paint a full-on court scene: lawyers, agents, suits, evidence, and a five-hour hearing.

Davis, thankfully, had a remarkably good attitude about the whole thing. But it sounds a little demeaning to have to sit in a suit while your employer presents statistical evidence — Davis pointed to Defensive Runs Saved, taking the extra base, and clutch-hitting statistics as what the Giants targeted — for why you don’t deserve to make more money.

It also feels wholly unnecessary. The Giants, like most teams, have adopted the “file and trial” approach that MLB is pushing teams to do. Davis admitted that he would have happily met the team in the middle — or even accepted the number the Giants filed had it ever been offered — and avoided the whole process. Instead, he had to listen to reasons why he’s not as valuable as he thinks he is, all while the team publicly pursues a potential replacement.

Doesn’t seem like the best system. But at least he got an extra $350,000 out of it. I suppose if my employer wants to tell me what I’m not good at and then pay me $350,000, I’ll accept. But still.

When do the Giants play baseball?

If you’re reading this on Saturday, then there are just 40 days until Opening Day. And the first preseason game is a week away!