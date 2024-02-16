Note: Today is nomination day, so head to the comment section to nominate the next group of Giants prospects.

Spring Training is officially underway, while we’re fully into the second half of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. Our goal is to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization, and we’re slowly but surely getting there.

Coming in at No. 25 is catcher Adrian Sugastey, who drops three spots after landing at No. 22 a year ago. He also comes in directly after Onil Perez, a catcher with a similar profile, the same age, and at the same level, signed together in the same class. They’ve been linked together for their whole careers, so it’s fitting that they come into the CPL together.

Sugastey, who turned 21 in October, spent the entire season with High-A Eugene, though injuries limited him to just 63 games. He made a whole bunch of contact on the year, hitting .298/.333/.423 for a 104 wRC+, while having an ultra-low strikeout rate of just 14%. The batting average and the strikeouts were good, but there were downsides. Sugastey had just a 4.9% walk rate, the second-lowest mark among 57 Giants prospects with at least 200 plate appearances last year. And he had just four home runs and 21 total extra-base hits in 264 plate appearances. Some of those issues could presumably be fixed with a better approach, as Sugastey’s ability to make great contact often led to him chasing outside the zone.

The 6’1 catcher gets mixed reviews for his defense behind the plate, though the Giants are big fans of his leadership, game-calling, and the way he works with pitchers. We’ll likely start 2024 seeing how those skills translate to AA Richmond.

Now let’s add a name, and don’t forget that it’s nomination day, so head to the comment section.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 26!

No. 26 prospect nominees

Maui Ahuna — 21.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 23.6-year old OF — .804 OPS/115 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA, rehab appearance); .768 OPS/113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PA, 2022 season)