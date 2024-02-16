Problematic pitches: Alex Cobb edition

Last week I wrote about pitches that were for problematic for the San Francisco Giants’ trio of young starters last season. With Spring Training officially underway, I turn my eye to the veterans, starting with Alex Cobb who’s biggest concern is not what pitches he can throw but when he can throw them after hip surgery this off-season.

Alex Cobb said his hip feels great and he hopes to be cleared to throw off a mound soon. The goal is to face hitters by the end of camp and go from there. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 14, 2024

It’s probably fair to say that Alex Cobb did not really have a “problematic” pitch in 2023, nor did he have a truly exceptional one.

His sinker and split-finger managed an equal workload (around 40% usage), both accruing a Run Value of 4 and a 0.4 RV/100 (scaled to 100 pitches). While his curveball (about 16%) accrued a -1 RV (-0.2 RV/100), and his occasional slider (4%, only against RHB) earned a 0 RV and (-0.3 RV/100).

Baseball Savant’s Run Value is a helpful stat to use as a guide, but it’s not a “tell-all” metric. It focuses on on-field results which is obviously, like, important, but it doesn’t consider quality of contact while valuing certain strikes in certain counts over others. A pitch earning a strikeout in a 1-2 count is less valuable in terms of RV than the same pitch bagging a K in a 3-2 count. It also factors in the batted-ball profile to Cobb’s benefit: Groundballs being generally positive for pitchers while line-drives are generally negative.

Kevin Gausman, the only pitcher in the league to throw more splitters than Cobb, had the exact same Run Value numbers as Cobb. Digging deeper though we find that opponents typically had vastly different relationships with the two pitchers’ pitches.

Opponents Statcast slash line against Gausman’s split-finger: .176 xBA/ .272 xSLG/ .238 xwOBA with a 29.3 Hard-Hit%.

Cobb’s: .277/ .431/ .316 with a 44.5 HH%.

Maybe a tad cruel (and too soon for fans) to compare Cobb and Gausman, but if we zoom out to include the rest of the split-finger community, the Giants’ veteran doesn’t look much better. Opponents’ .431 xSLG was the highest in MLB among qualified pitchers (min. 50 PA) while their .386 SLG was fifth highest. Cobb’s 24.6% Whiff rate with the pitch was the 4th lowest among his peers.

We see a regression from year to year as well. His opponents’ Statcast slash line against the pitch in 2022: .226 xBA/.304 xSLG/.249 xwOBA and a 34.3 HH%. His Whiff%, K% and Putaway% were all higher with the splitter in 2022 than in 2023, but the pitch’s Run Value was -2 (-0.2 RV/100).

Cobb’s sinker saw similarly uncomfortable jumps in terms of opponents’ standard and Statcast slash lines. His .331 xSLG off the fastball in 2022 jumped to .450 xSLG last season. There was much more contact made in general with a 9% drop in K-rate and PutAway-rate—the latter implying that in two-strike situations the sinker’s effectiveness to produce a strikeout dropped. The Run Value for his sinker wavered mildly from 5 in 2022 to 4 in 2023.

So the split-finger benefited from a 6-run jump in terms of Run Value while seemingly getting worse in every other statistical category of note, and the sinker’s RV remained relatively constant while struggling with similar issues—how do you explain that?

No idea. My instinct here is to run away, and one of the first things I learned at the elite sports blog-writing academy I attended is to trust my instincts, so...let’s zoom out.

We’re definitely in the weeds when looking at individual results from certain pitches, trying to see the forest in a single tree. The whole picture of the whole pitcher is obscured when parsing through these infinitesimal data decimal points. Alex Cobb—the man—is lost! That’s not how pitching works! The score, the count, the situation, who’s up—all of that concrete context matters. Statcast’s Run Value tries to factor some of that in, but it’s not perfect. A splitter that misses the strike zone might have a negative run value but it could also set up a sinker on the next pitch that produces an out. Or a batter could absolutely crush a split-finger but because of its movement and location the contact is earth bound and pulled directly to short for a routine ground out.

Then there’s the vicissitudes of the long season in which these averages and measurements try to find a common ground among vastly different results. How do we bridge the gap between Cobb at home and Cobb away; or Cobb at night and Cobb during the day; or Cobb pre and post All-Star? His ERA rose from 2.97 at the end of July to 3.87 by the end of September (his xERA was 4.73). 11 of the 19 homers he allowed on the season came in those final months, and seven of those 11 longballs came off his fastball.

Best to say it plain: The sinker and split-finger were effective at attacking the zone and inducing ground balls, but were so-so at missing bats or inducing weak contact. They got outs, but a lot of them were LOUD.

Complicated, problematic, worrisome for 2024 — these individual pitches are all of the above, but Cobb is often a pitcher that is greater than the sum of his parts. He knows that batters know him, and he knows that they know he’s not going to pull the wool-over their eyes with his two-pitch arsenal or ambush them with a burst of velocity. He has become a master mixologist with a deep understanding and feel for his pitches, delivering them not to blow the batter away but to push and prod him off balance. His success comes from location. Can he dot the splitter in this corner? Can he get the sinker up or away? Can he pitch backwards, ahead in the count, steal a strike with the curve? Can he strand runners? Can he pitch into the 7th? Can he keep the ball on the ground? The answer was often yes in 2023—it was no doubt a tight-rope walk as well. I don’t think it’s going to get any less precarious in 2024.