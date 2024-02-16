Friday BP: Alex Cobb hopes to be ‘close to facing a batter’ by the end of camp

The San Francisco Giants have been getting some honest to goodness baseball reps in down in Scottsdale, as Spring Training is officially underway. It’s a happy and wonderful thing, and it also means that we get a lot more news and information to talk about.

Thursday was a pretty quiet day for the Giants on the news front, but it was their first official pitchers and catchers workout. And we got to hear Alex Cobb speak optimistically about his timeline after undergoing surgery.

Cobb — who is openly hoping to avoid the 60-Day Injured List — is throwing three times a week, though not yet off a mound. Most importantly, he’s hopeful that he’ll be able to gear up to face hitters as Spring Training is winding down. While speaking to reporters (as transcribed by Alex Pavlovic), Cobb said, “I personally would love to be close to facing a batter by the end of camp,” while admitting that, “Obviously that has to be approved by a lot of different people.”

We also got a little more clarity on the decision to have two-way prospect Reggie Crawford move forward strictly as a pitcher. According to Crawford, it was a decision he made. He told reporters (as transcribed by Susan Slusser), that, “I sat down and thought about it for a few weeks ... I was not willing to sacrifice time anymore to get to that point. I just wanted to see what’s right in front of me and kind of run with that.” Interestingly, the Giants don’t sound like they’re fully giving up on Crawford playing on both sides ... they’re just preparing to fast-track him as a pitcher. Manager Bob Melvin said of Crawford’s hitting that the team is “going to keep that in the back pocket,” while noting that Crawford will still take batting practice multiple times a week.

Also, some older news that I hadn’t mentioned yet: according to Baseball America’s J.J. Cooper, rookie ball is going to start (and end) a month earlier this year, and will run from May 4 to July 25. I recommend reading Cooper’s article to see the pros and cons for the teams, but there’s a clear pro and con for us, the prospect-invested fans. The pro is that we get to see younger, intriguing prospects sooner. Assuming the Giants were planning on having Rayner Arias begin the year in the Arizona Complex League, we now get to see him in May instead of June. Which also means that he’ll advance to Low-A San Jose earlier, giving him something much more closely approximating a full season. The con is that the season ends two days after the draft, so you won’t see any 2024 draftees playing rookie ball. The Giants will surely send some straight to Low-A, but will probably just not play a fair number of draftees ... which is a bummer!

Finally, on Thursday Fangraphs released their list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. The primary Giants takeaway is that Marco Luciano continues to be an extremely polarizing prospect. After being ranked No. 26 (tops among Giants prospects) by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (himself a Fangraphs alum) two weeks ago, Luciano did not crack Fangraphs’ top 100. It’s pretty rare to see that much disparity between prospect publications.

Three Giants did make the list: Kyle Harrison at No. 27, Carson Whisenhunt at No. 74, and Bryce Eldridge at No. 94.

That’s about all the news that’s fit to print, so here’s J.D. Davis — who might be the everyday third baseman, the backup third baseman, or traded — fielding some grounders with Giants legend Matt Williams.

J.D. Davis scooping grounders from Matt Williams ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ec7eDKvBXM — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 15, 2024

And here’s Melvin talking about Jung Hoo Lee.

Melvin and the Giants are embracing all the excitement surrounding Jung Hoo Lee pic.twitter.com/OeId3Ts4SK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) February 15, 2024

I love baseball.

When do the Giants play?

Just eight days until the first preseason game. And just 41 days until Opening Day!