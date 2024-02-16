A cultural reset?

Every fan of a rebuilding team hopes that it doesn’t take very long and after getting a front row view of two rebuilds in my lifetime (2005-2008, 2018-2026? 2028?) I’ve drawn the conclusion that the timeline is as brief as the organizational continuity is long.

The San Francisco Giants have spent the last 7 years in a state of turmoil, flux, renewal, etc. as their post-2010s, post-Statcast and Driveline introductions era of the franchise struggles to be born. Before, it was simply a matter of figuring out the franchise identity in a post-Bonds world; but now, heftier competition, the cyborgification of athletes (data technology + human conditioning), and a radically different view of roster construction has made the Giants’ work much more difficult, and we’ve seen time and again how it’s been one step forward, two steps back with the franchise as it has tried to figure things out.

Those struggles came to a head at the end of last season as the team offloaded its next generation manager and pivoted to something more familiar in Bob Melvin. All he’s doing in his first Spring Training as Giants manager is reconnect with the franchise’s past.

Bob Melvin said Dave Righetti will be around all spring working with pitchers. That wasn’t the case in recent years. He also expects Posey, Pence and Clark to be at camp at some point, and hopefully Bonds. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 16, 2024

I’m heartened to see the team go this way not because I want the team to live in the past — quite the opposite — but I think this is evidence of the team intentionally contextualizing it as the past. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi’s job when he took over was to throw the past into a ditch as quickly as possible and by any means necessary. Gabe Kapler helped that lurch towards the future and 2021 gave the old guard and their fans one last taste of glory.

The past two years, though, have been a struggle — not just because there have been a lot of free agent busts, not just because the player development system was so damaged by the Brian Sabean and Bobby Evans tenures that it will never become a reliable source of talent in the way the Braves and Dodgers have with theirs, but because they’ve lacked identity. They’ve been known for bad off-field PR and bad on-field play. Bringing back some of the franchise’s past to help its future is as smart as optimizing the lineup with platoons.

Another change is shedding those abominable Cruise patches. The Giants’ chief revenue officer, Jason Pearl, had some bad PR in 2023, primarily with the Cruise patch. The move to Chevrolet is primarily practical: Cruise doesn’t have license to operate for the time being. Chevrolet is a traditional car company transitioning to future technology, so there’s some overlap with what the Giants are doing. But while this bit of good luck basically fell in his lap, Pearl’s other big offseason move seems to have been motivated by public pressure.

Back in June, I wrote up a post about a John Shea report concerning the team’s Spanish language broadcasting package and how it didn’t include every game. I wound up listening to a lot more Spanish language broadcasts because of it and for a team that’s eroding audience it never made sense to me to limit their exposure, especially when their Spanish language radio team is as engaging as the English speaking broadcasts. Earlier last month, Shea was able to follow up on his reporting with this:

Spanish broadcasts will increase from 127 to 137 games, including all 81 at home and 56 on the road — the most since 1998, when the Giants broadcast all 162 games in Spanish.

Now, it’s still hard to figure why it’s more difficult to broadcast all games in 2024 than it was in 1998, but we have to consider that the Giants’ operating budget is far more limited than we’d like it to be. They have a lot of investors who bought in because the marketing materials guaranteed a floor for annual return on investment, and shareholders take priority even if their interest ruins the product. In any case, after a couple of huge Jason Pearl face plants last year (he was the one who spearheaded the search for the jersey patch sponsor), it’s nice to see a 30-year veteran of the organization crawl back to his knees.

Finally, this tweet is fire and ties this post together:

desclafani -> robbie ray

wood -> jordan hicks

haniger -> jung hoo lee

joc -> jorge soler



people who call this a bad offseason know absolutely 0 ball. — chloe (@laclutchwadejr) February 13, 2024

Now, I’ve seen it said on this very site many times over the past few weeks that Zaidi is a genius for clearing roster “bloat,” which I guess just appeared out of nowhere, through no fault of his own — but, for people like me who rightly ding him for his mistakes, I’m one of the same who want to praise him for doing the work of turning the page.

People have a tough time admitting mistakes, especially when they’re multi-million dollar mistakes, and so I wonder if Zaidi’s found some sort of inner peace that’s allowing him to exploit that human inefficiency. I still don’t know what combination of words he’s saying to get teams to take on Anthony DeSclafani, Ross Stripling, and Mitch Haniger, but it’s true that I don’t know the actual culture of the 30 dudes running baseball teams.

Righting wrongs has been a bit of a theme this offseason. The team is connecting the present to the past through the tradition of Spring Training while reconnecting with their fans through the tradition of radio broadcasts, vehicles that aren’t programmed to run you over except by human judgment, and putting together a roster that reads as exciting on paper, instead of expecting us to be impressed by a series of optimization processes that lead to an optimal result over a period of time.

None of this might not lead to a great season, but they’re a solid start.