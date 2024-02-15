Thursday BP: Giants sign Austin Warren, and other camp notes

The San Francisco Giants season has officially kicked off. Pitchers, catchers, and coaches descended on Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, celebrating Valentine’s Day by playing some baseball. But they weren’t the only ones doing work. The Giants front office was also in action, making a quiet but solid move. The team announced on Wednesday that it had signed right-handed pitcher Austin Warren to a Major League deal. To make space for Warren on the 40-man roster, recently-acquired left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery.

#SFGiants Roster Moves:



• The Giants have signed RHP Austin Warren to a 1-year Major League contract



• LHP Robbie Ray has been placed on the 60-day Injured List as he recovers from left elbow UCL surgery — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 14, 2024

Warren reportedly signed for an essentially league-minimum deal of $755,000, and he’s a nifty pickup because he allows the Giants to add extra talent while pushing a roster decision down the road. Like Ray, Warren is also recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it seems likely that he’ll be shifted to the 60-Day alongside Ray when the Giants make the signing of Jorge Soler official. Speaking of which, Susan Slusser reports that Soler’s physical is scheduled for tomorrow.

Jorge Soler’s physical will be Friday so earliest deal would be official likely would be Saturday. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) February 14, 2024

But back to Warren. In addition to giving the Giants a second Austin (alongside Slater) for the third year in a row (Slater and Wynns in 2023, and Slater, Wynns, and Dean in 2022), Warren also comes with something we know the Giants covet: Minor League options. The 28 year old has also been solid in a brief MLB run, sporting a 3.55 ERA and 3.75 FIP in 38 innings with the Los Angeles Angels.

In other camp news, the Giants released a few injury updates. Prospect Reggie Crawford, the most inexperienced non-roster invitee, is sidelined for 3-4 weeks with a lat strain, and has had his two-way status removed: he’s just a pitcher now. Right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng, recently rostered as a Rule 5 protection, is out for 2-3 weeks with a left oblique strain. In happier injury news, right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb is optimistic that he can avoid the 60-Day IL.

While it’s great to see the players in camp, the belief that the roster is still going to change significantly between now and Opening Day remains strong. And if you’re frustrated that the Giants have taken the patient approach with four critical Scott Boras clients — Matt Chapman, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Jordan Montgomery — still available, well ... we’ve got some clarity there.

After welcoming the birth of his first child, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic has returned to the beat that he handles so well, and kicked things off by resuming his podcast with Cole Kuiper (it should be noted that Laura Britt filled in exceptionally in Pavs’ absence). Pavlovic offered a good amount of clarity as to what’s going on with the Giants and those free agents, saying, “I’ve been in touch with enough people who know the numbers they’re asking for that just kind of go, ‘that’s insane.’ Boras is fully willing to wait, as we’ve seen over and over again, and have his guys miss the start of camp. But I do think at least one of them will end up here, ‘cause you start looking around and most teams are done ... we know the Giants have money to spend, and we know there’s some actual real roster holes, so I think they’re gonna wait this one out.”

And finally, new manager Bob Melvin mixed no words when making it clear that Jung Hoo Lee will be the team’s leadoff hitter against both righties and lefties, and also made it clear that the team won’t be shy about turning to young, inexperienced players if they’re the most talented people on the roster.

It could be a fun season, y’all.

When do we get baseball?

The first Giants preseason game is just nine days away! And Opening Day is just 42 days out!