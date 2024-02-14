Giants convert two-way player into one-way player

When the San Francisco Giants used their 2022 first-round draft pick on two-way player Reggie Crawford, they made it abundantly clear that they viewed him more as a pitcher who would get a chance to hit than as a true two-way prospect. But it was unclear how they would handle that, especially as he advanced through the levels.

Now we know. Crawford was on hand as pitchers and catchers reported to Scottsdale on Wednesday, after being one of the most exciting names on the list of non-roster invitees, which was the youngest group of NRIs I can remember the Giants having.

As news trickled in from the team’s first day of action, we were met by some disappointing, but unfortunately not surprising news about Crawford: he’s dealing with an injury. Crawford has a lat strain, with the Giants saying he won’t pitch for another three or four weeks. He’s had a lot of those setbacks in his brief time as a pro.

The other news was a bit more surprising, albeit not exactly shocking: Crawford is officially just a pitcher now.

The Giants are no longer going with the two-way path for Reggie Crawford. He’s in camp as a pitcher and that’ll be the focus going forward. Giants are hopeful he can move quickly. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 14, 2024

While the Giants never treated Crawford like a true two-way player, he did get opportunities to hit. He was unable to pitch in 2022 as he was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but the Giants let him hit sparingly, as he had 21 plate appearances in the Arizona Complex League, exclusively as a designated hitter.

In 2023 he was mostly a pitcher — when healthy — but got 18 plate appearances with Low-A San Jose, and one more with High-A Eugene, all as a DH. The Giants somewhat surprisingly sent him to the Arizona Fall League exclusively as a DH and first baseman, where he predictably struggled, though he showed a lot of power and the ability to draw walks.

Crawford had recently told Fangraphs that he didn’t think pursuing both positions would hinder his development at either, and mentioned that, “I think I could do it as long as I want to.” The Giants, however, seem to disagree.

The biggest issue with developing a two-way prospect might be that the skillsets are likely to grow at different paces. As Alex Pavlovic mentioned in the above tweet, the Giants are hopeful that Crawford can move quickly, as evidenced by the fact that he earned a camp invite despite having thrown just 19 innings in his career (and only 16.1 more in college and summer ball). He was even, according to Dave Flemming, on the team’s radar for a potential MLB debut in 2023 before an injury ended his season.

We’ve seen the Giants best hitting prospects struggle when they advance to new levels, as is the norm. So you can imagine the challenge it would be for Crawford to tread water hitting in AA — where I expect him to begin the 2024 season — with all of 40 Minor League plate appearances in his career, and just one in High-A.

There’s always a chance that the door re-opens at some point. Another injury could pave the way to some time in the batter’s box, and if he unfortunately fails as a pitching prospect, perhaps the Giants will try him out again as a hitter (something they’ve done with players who weren’t two-way prospects). Or perhaps he makes the Majors and settles in nicely, and can start getting in some reps in the batting cages, followed by a few Madison Bumgarner Tribute blowout pinch-hit opportunities.

But for the foreseeable future, Crawford is just a pitcher. And if you’re sad about losing the dream of a two-way player, well ... can I interest you in the dream of a lefty power pitcher with a high-90s fastball and an exceptional slider?