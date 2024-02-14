Spring Training is getting underway, and we’re moving right along into the back half of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which will see us rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Monday’s vote was very close, but it did produce a winner: catcher Onil Perez, who has been voted as the No. 24 prospect in the Giants system. It’s a rise of 20 spots for Perez, who snuck in to the 44th and final spot in last year’s CPL.

Perez earns the distinction of the highest-ranked catcher on the CPL after a strong first year of full-season ball. A right-handed hitter who turned 21 in September, Perez began the year with Low-A San Jose, where his offensive profile was the opposite of the old catcher stereotype: he was pure contact over power, and also showed a lot of speed for the position. He hit a lovely .300/.364/.403 for the Baby Giants, good for a 111 wRC+, and posted an extremely-low 11.0% strikeout rate. And he stole 21 bases in just 23 attempts! But he hit just two home runs — and 18 extra-base hits, total — in 283 plate appearances.

The 2019 international signee out of the Dominican Republic earned a late promotion to High-A Eugene, where he joined someone he will always be linked to for their age, position, and signing class similarities: Adrian Sugastey. Perez only played in 13 games for the Emeralds, hitting .289/.333/.333 with no home runs and two stolen bases in as many attempts.

It’s easy to be excited about a catcher who hit .299 on the year, while being quite a bit younger than their peers at both levels. And doubly so when you factor in his 11.5% strikeout rate across the two levels, which ranked third out of 57 Giants prospects in the Minors last year (minimum: 200 plate appearances).

Perez also seems to have a bright future behind the plate, which is certainly a necessity for a catcher lacking in power. While he struggled with passed balls in 2023, his athleticism seems to alleviate future concerns in that category. He has an excellent arm, and you have to look hard to find anything other than rave reviews about his leadership qualities and how he works with the organization’s pitchers.

He’ll almost surely head back to Eugene to start the season, but don’t be surprised if he’s promoted to AA during the summer.

Now let’s add a name to the list!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 25!

No. 25 prospect nominees

Maui Ahuna — 21.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 23.6-year old OF — .804 OPS/115 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA, rehab appearance); .768 OPS/113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PA, 2022 season)

Adrian Sugastey — 21.3-year old C — .757 OPS/104 wRC+ in High-A (264 PA)