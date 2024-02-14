Wednesday BP: Giants trade for utility player Otto López

The San Francisco Giants haven’t yet announced this week’s big move (or hopefully this week’s first big move), the signing of designated hitter Jorge Soler to a three-year, $42 million deal. But on Tuesday they announced a smaller move: the acquisition of utility player Otto López.

López, who had just been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays, was acquired in a trade for cash considerations. The Giants made space on the 40-man roster for López by designating outfielder T.J. Hopkins for assignment.

A right-handed hitter who turned 25 a few months ago, López is a super intriguing player. He had excellent offensive numbers at every stop until AAA, including emerging from the pandemic to hit .331/.398/.457 (136 wRC+) in AA in 2021 during his age-22 season. He’s an extremely low-power player, having hit just 19 home runs in 2,202 career Minor League plate appearances. But he sure knows how to tally the hits and walks without striking out. He’s a career .298 hitter in the Minors, and has kept his strikeout rate below 20% at every stop, accruing just 320 Ks in those aforementioned 2,202 plate appearances. He also has excellent speed, though to this point he hasn’t been able to put it to too much use in the stolen base department, nabbing 90 bags in 127 attempts across 510 MiLB games.

Lopez has the defensive versatility that Farhan Zaidi covets ... the kind that will put him right in camp competition with Tyler Fitzgerald and Brett Wisely. He’s played every position except pitcher, catcher, and first base during his Minor League tenure, and last season spent significant time at shortstop, third base, center field, and left field.

There are caveats. Lopez had a mediocre 102 wRC+ in his first AAA stint in 2021, and while he bumped it up to a more respectable 114 in 2022, that number fell to a putrid 65 in 2023, as his batting average dropped to .258, he rocked a career-worst 6.6% walk rate, and he had just 17 extra-base hits in 346 plate appearances.

Despite what was initially written (including by yours truly), and despite what Fangraphs’ player page says about him, López — who played one MLB game in 2021 and eight more in 2022 — has one option remaining. Thanks to Andrew Baggarly for clarifying that on Tuesday night, and for people on Twitter explaining how and why López has an option remaining.

Welcome to the Giants, Otto. Have fun in Scottsdale!

How soon is Giants baseball?

Happy Valentine’s Day! Pitchers and catchers report TOMORROW! There are only six days until the first full-squad workout, and 10 days until the first game of the preseason. And just 43 games until the season is underway for the Giants!