Just a few days after unveiling their list of non-roster invitees to Spring Training, the San Francisco Giants have added a name. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Giants signed left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to a Minor League contract on Monday, with an invitation to big league camp. Garrett’s salary will be for $1.35 million if he makes the team.

Garrett, who is a tall 31-year old southpaw, has seven years of MLB experience. His 2023 season was a bizarre one, as he had a 3.33 ERA ... but a 5.56 FIP with 20 walks in just 24.1 innings for the Kansas City Royals, before being designated for assignment halfway through the season.

He peaked in 2019 and 2020 for the Cincinnati Reds, when he sported a 3.03 ERA and a 4.19 FIP, with 104 strikeouts to 42 walks in 74.1 innings. These days, Garrett is a three-pitch arm, with a sinker, a slider, and a four-seam fastball, though he had a quality changeup early in his career. He has some excellent swing-and-miss stuff, but has struggled with both walks and loud contact throughout his career.

As a non-roster camp invitee, Garrett will have to earn his spot on the Giants by proving that the whiff pitches are there, but the command is improved. After going through most of the offseason with Taylor Rogers and yet-to-debut Erik Miller as the only left-handed relief options, the Giants have shored things up on that front lately by signing Garrett and trading for Ethan Small.

How many days until Giants baseball?

Oh buddy are we getting there! Pitchers and catchers report in just two days, and the first full squad workout is exactly a week away. The first preseason game is in just 11 days, and it’s a mere 44 days until Game No. 1 of 162!