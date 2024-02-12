The second half of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is officially off and running, as we’re now ranking the back half of the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Friday’s chapter was won by right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng, who has been voted as the No. 23 prospect in the system. It’s a return to the CPL for Teng, who earned the final spot in the 2022 CPL but was not voted into last year’s edition.

Teng — the only one of the three players the Giants received when they traded Sam Dyson who is still in the system — had an interesting 2023. After struggling with walks in 2022, the starter was asked to repeat AA Richmond. His ERA there wasn’t pretty (4.75), but his FIP was a delight (3.40), his strikeouts were aplenty (12.9 per nine innings), and his walks were under much more control (3.8 per nine innings).

After 12 starts, Teng was promoted to AAA Sacramento. Like nearly all Pacific Coast League pitchers, Teng issued a ton of walks (5.5 per nine innings). But the other stats were quite nice: among 61 PCL pitchers with at least 10 starts, Teng was eighth in ERA (4.28), fourth in FIP (4.38), seventh in batting average against (.228), and second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.9, trailing only Kyle Harrison’s ludicrous 14.4 mark).

In November, a few weeks before turning 25, Teng was added to the 40-man roster as a Rule 5 protection, so he’ll almost surely make his MLB debut this year. Given the walk issues — which figure to be exacerbated at the next level, since he lives on the fringes of the strike zone — the Giants likely envision Teng filling a Jakob Junis-esque bulk innings non-starter role. But given that he has an entire swag bag of different pitches, most of which get a lot of swing-and-miss, Teng probably still has his sights set on emerging as an MLB starter. We’ll soon see if he can do it!

Now, onward we march!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 24!

No. 24 prospect nominees

Maui Ahuna — 21.11-year old SS — yet to debut

Gerelmi Maldonado — 20.1-year old RHP — 4.71 ERA/4.83 FIP in Low-A (65 IP)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Onil Perez — 21.4-year old C — .667 OPS/84 wRC+ in High-A (48 PA); .767 OPS/111 wRC+ in Low-A (283 PA)

Jairo Pomares — 23.6-year old OF — .804 OPS/115 wRC+ in ACL (31 PA, rehab appearance); .768 OPS/113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PA, 2022 season)

Adrian Sugastey — 21.3-year old C — .757 OPS/104 wRC+ in High-A (264 PA)