Monday BP: And now, baseball

Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

It’s officially baseball season. The unofficial rule is that baseball season begins when the Super Bowl ends. But as Duane Kuiper mentioned in a recent KNBR appearance, that changes if the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl; then the baseball season ends after the parade.

Alas, we all know what happened Sunday. It was dramatic, painful, and entirely heartbreaking. The only silver lining is that now the focus shifts squarely to baseball. And that means the Giants.

Spring Training begins this week. In just three days, in fact! The first preseason game is a mere 12 days away. Opening Day is in 45 days! Expect the Giants to make a move this week … they’re still expected to sign, at a minimum, one more notable free agent, and on Wednesday they can transfer Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray to the 60-Day IL to open up roster spots.

The attention is now on the Giants. Please don’t let us down. We’ve been through plenty.