Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Things have been quiet around the Giants lately, as the team gears up for the start of Spring Training, and the front office likely/hopefully tries to figure out a few more upgrades to make in the coming weeks.

But there are a few minor updates surrounding the team, so here’s the latest to get you filled in. I’m running with videos here, because it’s Wednesday. You deserve to turn your brain and eyes off a little bit and just watch some content.

So here’s outfielder Austin Slater, pooh-poohing the offseason discourse and professing his love for the gorgeous and fantastic city of San Francisco.

“San Francisco’s still, in my opinion, the most beautiful city in the world.”



Austin Slater on the generalizations

made about the city and the Bay Area pic.twitter.com/866CFdOpId — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) January 30, 2024

And here’s new hitting coach Pat Burrell talking about new center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, and how the 25 year old might be able to adapt from the KBO to MLB.

New Giants hitting coach Pat Burrell on Jung Hoo Lee and his transition to the major leagues pic.twitter.com/kxbUodEosl — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) January 30, 2024

You want some Kyle Harrison content? Have some Kyle Harrison content. The young ace-in-training has been putting in the offseason work and we’re all so very excited to see how it plays out.

Kyle Harrison's been in the lab this offseason pic.twitter.com/f6PpmTJCDC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) January 30, 2024

Want more? Okay, fine.

Harrison anticipates an increased workload this season and is aiming to be in the Giants' starting rotation on Opening Day pic.twitter.com/ijBlvuilKU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) January 30, 2024

Speaking of Giants pitchers, many have forgotten about Ross Stripling after his tough 2023. But let’s not forget that the former All-Star had a 3.01 ERA and 3.11 FIP in 2022. We shouldn’t discount the chances of him bouncing back and being a quality starter, especially if he has a new pitch. So here’s him describing that new pitch, a slider variant called the “Deathball.”

"A hitter has not seen it yet. They will tell me whether this thing is worthwhile or not."@RossStripling explains his new "Deathball" on #PlayersWeek:@SFGiants | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/TTkmknC2gt — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 30, 2024

Speaking of players not to discount, don’t let a career defined by injuries make you forget that Hunter Bishop was a first-round pick for a reason! His story has yet to be written.

Just about that time pic.twitter.com/aifnvxcUio — Hunter Bishop (@_HunterBishop_) January 25, 2024

And speaking of Hunters, the man, the myth, the legend himself, mister Hunter Pence, was at Levi’s on Sunday, reacting to the San Francisco 49ers in the exact same way that you likely did in your living room.

And this is why my husband doesn’t have a voice today… pic.twitter.com/Olff3F36kk — Alexis Pence (@LetsGetLexi) January 30, 2024

Bless that man forever.

How long until Giants baseball???

Pitchers and catchers report in just 15 days! The first Spring Training game is in just 24 days! Opening Day is in just 57 days!