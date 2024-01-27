Good morning, baseball fans!

This year, the San Francisco Giants have taken their Fan Fest event on the road. And today, they will be in San Jose.

Today’s event will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. PT at the San Pedro Square Market, located at 87 N. San Pedro Street in San Jose. The event will feature confirmed guests Tristan Beck, Kyle Harrison, Taylor Rogers, Casey Schmitt, Austin Slater, Pat Burrell and Ryan Christianson, as well as others who may appear.

There will be opportunities for autographs and photos with players and coaches, photo opportunities with the World Series trophies, as well as Q&A sessions.

And for our fitness folks, there will be a pre-event 5k fun run at 3:00 p.m., and you can get more information about that on the event website.

The event is free, but parking is $10 and subject to availability. Public transportation might be the best way to go. But also know that there is a San Jose Sharks game at 1:00 p.m., so keep that in mind when making your travel plans.

For those attending, have fun! And make sure to share your pictures with us.