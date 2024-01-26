The 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List marches on, as we continue to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The next player on our list is a bit of a secret, because I’m embarrassed to say that I don’t actually have a picture of him. It’s left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman, who comes in at No. 16 on his inaugural CPL.

Whitman was the Giants Compensatory Round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, selected No. 69 overall (nice) with the pick that the Giants got when the New York Yankees signed Carlos Rodón after the Giants had extended him the Qualifying Offer. It’s a pick that was widely viewed as fantastic: the Giants were openly surprised that Whitman was still on the board, with most outlets projecting him to be a late-first or early-second round pick.

The southpaw, who turned 22 in September, had a breakout season with Kent State, which followed two years at Purdue where he only threw 5.2 innings. He was widely viewed as the top left-handed college prospect in the draft, though the Giants were still able to sign him for about $200,000 less than the slot value of his pick.

Like most 2023 draftees, Whitman only played a little bit in his debut season, clocking four innings in the Complex League and then 5.2 with Low-A San Jose. Across those 9.2 innings, he allowed just four hits, three walks, and two earned runs, while striking out 13 of the 38 batters he faced.

Just like so many other pitchers that the Giants love, Whitman’s best pitch is his slider, though he also has a mid-90s fastball as well as a work-in-progress changeup. He has good command, and the Giants will almost surely develop him as a starter. So keep your eye on his first full season!

Now let’s march onward. The five players we’re choose between today all had between 14 and 16% of the vote in Wednesday’s CPL, so this should be a real battle!

The list so far

On to No. 17!

No. 17 prospect nominees

Victor Bericoto — 22.1-year old OF — .771 OPS/106 wRC+ in AA (204 PA); .886 OPS/132 wRC+ in High-A (309 PA)

Vaun Brown — 25.6-year old OF — .705 OPS/90 wRC+ in AA (208 PA)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Landen Roupp — 25.4-year old RHP — 1.74 ERA/2.15 FIP in AA (31 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.1-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)

