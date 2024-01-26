Good morning, baseball fans!

Last night, it was reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that Joc Pederson and the Arizona Diamondbacks were in agreement on a one-year deal. Which means his time with the San Francisco Giants has come to an end.

Pederson signed with the Giants prior to his All Star 2022 season, in which he posted career high offensive numbers, batting .274/.353/.521 for the season. Which made it a little bit of a surprise when he ultimately accepted the Giants’ qualifying offer in the offseason. At the time, it was reported that he had explored multiyear deals with other teams and the market wasn’t there.

Pederson was primarily a designated hitter in 2023, platooned pretty heavily with Wilmer Flores, and saw his offensive numbers regress considerably (.245/.348/.416).

Pederson’s deal with the Diamondbacks is reportedly for $9.5 million, with a mutual option for the 2025 season.