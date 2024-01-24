Spring Training is creeping nearer and nearer, as we trundle further and further along in the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we’ll rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Next on the list is a player who added a jolt of energy and excitement to a Giants team sorely lacking in those things last year: utility player Tyler Fitzgerald, who has been voted as the No. 15 prospect in the system, a rise of three spots from last year’s CPL.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Fitzgerald was initially a shortstop. But he added second and third base to his repertoire a few years ago, and in 2024 he learned how to play center field as well.

Despite having a 20-20 season in AA Richmond in 2022, Fitzgerald was asked to repeat the level after sporting a low batting average (.229) and a high strikeout rate (32.9%). He took the assignment and ran with it, raising his average to .324, dropping his strikeout rate to 28.2%, and sporting a blistering .999 OPS and 170 wRC+. That earned him an early season promotion to AAA Sacramento, where Fitzgerald’s overall numbers (.857 OPS, 103 wRC+) weren’t eye-popping, but his power was on full display, as was a continued drop in strikeout rate (23.8%).

Fitzgerald earned a late-season call up to the Majors, where he appeared in 10 games, primarily in center field. He impressed in his short stint, showing off athleticism that the team was sorely lacking, and hitting 7-32 with two home runs, a .733 OPS, and a 97 wRC+.

There are certainly questions as to whether Fitzgerald, who is 26, can keep the strikeouts down and the batting average up. But there sure is a lot to like. His quality defense across multiple positions prompted Farhan Zaidi to say that Fitzgerald could be the team’s Chris Taylor. He bopped 24 home runs across three levels last year, and stole 34 bases in just 37 attempts. And he had the sixth-fastest sprint speed in all of the Majors in 2023, trailing only Elly De La Cruz, Bobby Witt Jr., Bubba Thompson, Dairon Blanco, and Trea Turner. Good company to keep!

Fitzgerald will likely head to Scottsdale next month with a chance to win a backup utility role on the Major League roster. He’s one to keep an eye on.

The list so far

No. 16 prospect nominees

Victor Bericoto — 22.1-year old OF — .771 OPS/106 wRC+ in AA (204 PA); .886 OPS/132 wRC+ in High-A (309 PA)

Vaun Brown — 25.6-year old OF — .705 OPS/90 wRC+ in AA (208 PA)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Landen Roupp — 25.4-year old RHP — 1.74 ERA/2.15 FIP in AA (31 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.1-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)

Joe Whitman — 22.4-year old LHP — 3.18 ERA/2.52 FIP in Low-A (5.2 IP); 0.00 ERA/4.44 FIP in ACL (4 IP)

