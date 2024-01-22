With Spring Training less than a month away, the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List continues to march on, as we seek to vote on the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The latest chapter brings us yet another player who avid readers of this site will know that I’m a huge fan of: shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, who has been voted as the No. 14 prospect in the system, a drop of seven spots after coming in at No. 7 a year ago.

Arteaga, who won’t turn 21 for two more months, spent the entire 2023 season with High-A Eugene, where he was nearly two-and-a-half years younger than the average position player in the Northwest League. On the offensive side, it was an up-and-down year for the youngster, who flashed a lot of reasons for optimism while also putting some concerns on full display.

Most of the good and bad came packaged together. His overall performance (.708 OPS, 89 wRC+) wasn’t great, but looks pretty good when you adjust for his age. His batting average (.235) is a bit concerning, but his BABIP (.283), which was 57th out of 70 Northwest League hitters (minimum: 200 plate appearances) despite his good speed, could point to some poor luck. He chased quite a bit too much for the Giants liking, but his strikeout rate (24.2%) wasn’t awful, and showed significant improvement for the second straight year.

Perhaps most encouraging was the power. Among the 57 prospects in the Giants system with at least 200 plate appearances last year, Arteaga was 29th in slugging percentage (.410), 17th in ISO (.174), fifth in home runs (17), and second in doubles (29). Those aren’t overpowering numbers, but given that he’s a glove-first player at a defensively-premier position, playing against older competition in a league where hitting has messed up many a top prospect, they’re worth at least being excited about.

But while the power is fun, it’s the glove that continues to be Arteaga’s calling card. He remains one of the best defensive players in the system, and whether or not he can continue to be a defensive stud at higher levels will likely determine if he makes it to the Majors.

One last thing of note on Arteaga: he’s quite a workhorse, which stands out in this system. He played in 126 of Eugene’s 132 games this season, a year after playing in 122 of Low-A San Jose’s 132 games.

Now onward we march, and we have some new names to vote on!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 15!

No. 15 prospect nominees

Victor Bericoto — 22.1-year old OF — .771 OPS/106 wRC+ in AA (204 PA); .886 OPS/132 wRC+ in High-A (309 PA)

Vaun Brown — 25.6-year old OF — .705 OPS/90 wRC+ in AA (208 PA)

Tyler Fitzgerald — 26.4-year old UTIL — .733 OPS/97 wRC+ in MLB (34 PA); .857 OPS/103 wRC+ in AAA (466 PA); .999 OPS/170 wRC+ in AA (78 PA)

Erik Miller — 25.11-year old LHP — 2.77 ERA/4.07 FIP in AAA (52 IP); 0.87 ERA/1.53 FIP in AA (10.1 IP)

Landen Roupp — 25.4-year old RHP — 1.74 ERA/2.15 FIP in AA (31 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 25.1-year old RHP — 4.22 ERA/4.38 FIP in AAA (79 IP); 4.75 ERA/3.40 FIP in AA (47.1 IP)

Joe Whitman — 22.4-year old LHP — 3.18 ERA/2.52 FIP in Low-A (5.2 IP); 0.00 ERA/4.44 FIP in ACL (4 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.