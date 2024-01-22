Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants did not make any moves over the weekend, and haven’t really done anything since the exciting news that they’re bringing back Dusty Baker. But one of their former players did make a move, as right-handed reliever John Brebbia signed with the Chicago White Sox.

Brebbia parlayed a very nice 2023 into a lovely payday with Chicago, where he’s guaranteed at least $5.5 million. He’ll make $4 million in 2024, with a $6 million mutual option for 2025, which pays out $1.5 million if not exercised. He also has incentives that can work up to $1 million in each year of the deal.

It always seemed most likely that Brebbia would be finding a new home this offseason. The Giants clearly liked him, but also have a limited need for relievers, and seemed unlikely to reunite with a good-not-great arm that didn’t have options. The team is already retaining Camilo Doval, Taylor Rogers, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Walker, Luke Jackson, Tristan Beck, and Sean Hjelle from last year’s bullpen, while also having Randy Rodríguez, Erik Miller, Trevor McDonald, and Kai-Wei Teng on the 40-man roster, while relievers like Juan Sanchez, R.J. Dabovich, and Nick Avila wait in the wings.

So off he goes to Chicago to reunite with Brian Bannister. The White Sox get a quality pitcher, a great beard, and a hilarious and delightful locker room presence.

Best of luck, Brebbia!

How many days until Opening Day?

Only 66 days!