Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants seem to be closing in on having a starting rotation for the 2024 season. According to Danny Emerman of The Mercury News reporting on the media meeting with Jordan Hicks, Farhan Zaidi and Bob Melvin on Thursday. Per Emerman, it looks likely that the rotation will be Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Keaton Winn and Ross Stripling.

In other news, it looks like Heliot Ramos will be giving up his jersey number for Hicks, switching from No. 12 to No. 17, which was previously Mitch Haniger’s number.

And finally, in some fun community news, our very own garbanzo24, aka Ani Kilambi, was featured in a profile piece by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Kilambi abandoned McCovey Chronicles when he was hired by the Tampa Bay Rays. And in 2021, he was hired as the assistant general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies. Truly, the best of us. And a traitor. Good job, Beans.