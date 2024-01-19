Good morning, baseball fans!

Earlier this week, it was announced that former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker will be returning to the organization where he got his coaching start, this time as a special adviser to baseball operations, working on both the baseball and business side of things.

Baker started his coaching career with the Giants in 1988, where he served as first base coach. His goal at the time was to get a managing role within five years, or move on. He soon became the hitting coach, and then was named manager in 1993. His promotion was quickly followed by the Barry Bonds signing. And Baker served as manager until 2002. (We don’t need to think about the end of that time period too much. )

Baker went on to manage the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals before coming back to the Giants’ organization as an advisor to Larry Baer from 2018-2019 in a brief break from managing. He then, of course, went on to manage the Houston Astros. Under Baker’s lead, the team went to the American League Championship series in all four seasons and made the World Series twice, winning once.

Baker retired from managing after the 2023 World Series, but had said that he still felt he had more to offer the game, and I know I’m not alone in being glad that he chose to come back to the Bay to do so.

Welcome back, Dusty!