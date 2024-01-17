After taking a break for the holiday, we’re back with the next installment of the 2024 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we will dutifully rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Coming in at No. 12 is one of the most athletic players in the system, center fielder Grant McCray. It’s a drop of six spots for McCray, who was No. 6 in last year’s CPL, though that drop speaks more to the improvements of the system than to the season that McCray had.

McCray, who turned 23 last month, spent the entire 2023 season with High-A Eugene, where he posted a .777 OPS and a 114 wRC+. His season went under the radar a little bit, since it started so poorly: he had just a .554 OPS in April, before he started to take off. There was a drop in power for McCray, who bashed 14 home runs this year after 23 (in fewer plate appearances) in 2022, but there was also a notable uptick in base-stealing, as he swiped a system-best 52 bags on the year.

The biggest calling card for McCray, who was the team’s third-round pick in 2019, is his center field defense, which many believe would already be above-average in the Majors. If McCray can cut down on his strikeouts enough to let his offense play and base-stealing and defense shine, he could be an extremely exciting MLB player.

After spending the whole year in High-A, expect McCray to kick of 2024 with AA Richmond.

Now onward we march!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 13!

No. 13 prospect nominees

Aeverson Arteaga — 20.9-year old SS, .708 OPS/89 wRC+ in High-A (546 PA)

Vaun Brown — 25.6-year old OF, .705 OPS/90 wRC+ in AA (208 PA)

Heliot Ramos — 24.4-year old OF, .537 OPS/47 wRC+ in MLB (60 PA), .928 OPS/120 wRC+ in AAA (263 PA)

Landen Roupp — 25.4-year old RHP, 1.74 ERA/2.15 FIP in AA (31 IP)

Joe Whitman — 22.3-year old LHP, 0.00 ERA/4.44 FIP in ACL (4 IP), 3.18 ERA/2.52 FIP in Low-A (5.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.